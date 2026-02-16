Ghana: Fearless Fund Launches Ghana Microfinance Fund - Offers Gh¢100,000 Pitch Prize

As part of the launch of its newly announced Microfinance Fund in Ghana, Fearless Fund is hosting a pitch competition for women entrepreneurs operating in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. This will offer one standout founder the opportunity to secure GH¢100,000 in growth capital.

The pitch competition forms part of Fearless Fund's broader expansion into Africa. It reflects the firm's commitment to creating practical, accessible pathways for women entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and build long-term wealth.

The competition is targeted at women-led FMCG businesses, including those involved in trading, production, packaging, distribution, and retail sectors that play a critical role in everyday commerce yet remain significantly underfunded despite their economic importance.

"Women across Africa are building resilient, high-impact businesses, yet they continue to receive only a fraction of the capital needed to grow," HM Queen Wa Arian Simone, CEO and Founding Partner of Fearless Fund, said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

"This pitch competition is about visibility, access, and possibility, ensuring women entrepreneurs have the opportunity to compete, scale, and lead," she added.

In addition to the competition, the statement said the Fearless Microfinance Fund would provide microfinance loans ranging from GH¢10,000 to GH¢30,000 to women entrepreneurs in Ghana, offering catalytic capital to support business expansion, inventory growth, improved distribution, and market access.

"Alongside its focus on supporting women entrepreneurs, the Fearless Microfinance Fund also presents an opportunity for social-impact-focused investors to participate in inclusive economic growth. Investors can secure a guaranteed 10 per cent annual rate of return through the fund, aligning financial performance with measurable social impact," the statement added.

According to Fearless Fund, the pitch competition represents more than a single funding opportunity; it is part of a broader strategy to spotlight women entrepreneurs who are ready to scale and to support the next generation of African wealth creators.

The pitch competition will take place as part of the official launch activities for the Fearless Microfinance Fund in Ghana. Women entrepreneurs who are ready to scale are encouraged to apply and participate. Interested participants can explore access to the Fearless Microfinance Fund by visiting the company's website.