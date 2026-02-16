Nigeria: Gov. Lawal Trains Zamfara LG Officials On Innovative Governance

16 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Governor Dauda Lawal has organised a three-day capacity-building workshop for local government chairmen, vice chairmen and secretaries in Zamfara State to enhance innovation, transparency and professionalism in grassroots governance.

The training, held in Kaduna, was organised in collaboration with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Alumni Association, Zamfara State chapter, under the state Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The workshop, themed "Effective Policy Formulation and Implementation for Local Government in Zamfara State," focused on modern financial management practices and security strategies for the prudent administration of public funds.

Declaring the workshop open, Governor Lawal said the training was imperative to promote trust, transparency and accountability in the management of public resources for effective service delivery at the grassroots.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government, Hon. Ahmad Garba Yandi, urged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity to strengthen their administrative capacity.

He said effective policy formulation and implementation remained critical to deepening local governance and delivering tangible development to communities across the state.

