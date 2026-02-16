Nigeria: Zamfara Subeb Inaugurates Anti-Corruption, Transparency Unit (Actu)

The Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB) has inaugurated its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) to strengthen transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in the administration of basic education in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Professor Nasiru Garba Anka, described the establishment of the ACTU as a strategic step towards preventing corruption and promoting a culture of integrity within the Board.

Professor Anka commended the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for its guidance and collaboration, noting that corruption remains a major challenge to effective service delivery, particularly in the education sector.

He explained that the ACTU would serve as an internal mechanism for staff sensitisation, identification of systemic weaknesses, promotion of due process, and support for management in upholding transparency and accountability, stressing that the Unit is preventive and corrective rather than punitive.

The Executive Chairman also charged members of the ACTU Committee to discharge their duties with professionalism and impartiality, while urging staff of the Board to give the Unit maximum cooperation.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, the Second-in-Command (2IC), Suleman Muhammad Maishanu, from the ICPC Katsina Resident Office, commended ZSUBEB Management for supporting the establishment of the ACTU.

He stated that ACTU is a Federal Government-approved platform designed to assist MDAs in building accountable and transparent systems through staff sensitisation, review of corruption-prone processes, and enforcement of ethical standards.

Those inaugurated as members of the ZSUBEB ACTU are Samaila Musa Anka (Chairman), Binta Ayuba, Amina Baba Sanci, Nura Dan Take, Hassan Usman, Nura Jodi, and Hauwa Aliyu Raba, with Umar Labbo Warama serving as Secretary. The event was attended by Permanent Members, Directors, the Secretary of the Board, Education Secretaries, ICPC representatives, and other senior officials of ZSUBEB.