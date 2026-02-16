Nigeria: Zamfara Moves to Curb Illegal Drugs Sales, Unveils Multi-Agency Roadmap

The Zamfara State Government has launched a multi-agency effort to curb the illegal and indiscriminate sale of medicines, warning that the practice fuels fake drugs, treatment failure and avoidable deaths.

The initiative was announced Wednesday by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, at a review meeting bringing together security agencies, regulators, professional bodies and development partners to develop an enforcement roadmap.

Dr Maradun who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Malam Bashir Sirajo also NIPSS Ambassador of Integrity and Leadership said the widespread hawking of medicines in streets, markets and motor parks poses "a severe and growing threat" to public health and security, noting links to antimicrobial resistance and broader criminal networks. She said the State Security Council has mandated the Ministry of Health to coordinate all relevant agencies to deliver a clear, actionable and sustainable plan.

"Our task is to stop the hawking and illegal sale of medicines, assign clear roles for enforcement and public awareness, and ensure sustained action beyond one-off exercises," she said, adding that progress will be reported quarterly to the State Security Council.

The Commissioner further said the roadmap would strengthen coordination and accountability across agencies. "This is about protecting lives," she said. "With shared responsibility, routine surveillance and firm enforcement, we can restore integrity to the drug distribution system in Zamfara."

Maradun emphasized that while the Department of Pharmaceutical Services has statutory oversight of pharmaceutical outlets and patent medicine vendors, the scale of the problem requires robust inter agency collaboration, including inspections, arrests and prosecutions where necessary.

The State Coordinator of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control thanked the commissioner and the permanent secretary, describing the meeting as timely. He outlined NAFDAC's mandate to regulate, control and ensure the safety, quality and efficacy of medicines, foods and related products, pledging the agency's support for inspections, public sensitization and enforcement.

Also speaking, the Zamfara State Officer of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, (PCN) Pharmacist Yusuf Abdulmujib, presented the council's mandate on the regulation of pharmaceutical outlets, patent and proprietary medicine vendors, and pharmacy practice in general, emphasizing the need for strict compliance with existing regulations.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was represented by Ghazali D. Isgogo on behalf of the state commandant, reaffirming the agency's readiness to collaborate with other stakeholders to curb illegal drug distribution and related criminal activities.

Maradun declared the meeting open, urging security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the roadmap moves "from paper to practice" to safeguard public health across the state.