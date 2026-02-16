Nigeria: Soldiers, Local Security Guards Kill Two Terrorists in Ondo - Official

"The success of the operation highlights the Nigerian Army's unwavering resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action..."

Troops of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with Ondo State Security Network Agency and local vigilantes, killed two terrorists on 14 February in an operation along the Akunu-Auga road.

The spokesperson for 32 Artillery Brigade, Irabor Njoka, in a statement on 16 February, said the troops who were attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Auga in Ondo State, acted on human intelligence.

"Troops acting on credible human intelligence regarding the movement of the suspected criminals within the area, swiftly mobilised and intercepted the suspects," the spokesperson said, adding that a gunfight ensued between the terrorists and security forces.

According to the spokesperson, two terrorists were killed in the process while others "fled with suspected gunshot wounds."

Items recovered from the operation are one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 61 rounds of ammunition, three mobile handsets, a jackknife, torchlight, suspected illicit drugs, charms and the sum of N39,000 among other personal effects.

"The success of the operation highlights the Nigerian Army's unwavering resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action and movement, as well as to protect lives and property across Ondo State," the spokesperson said.

"The Brigade will continue to sustain aggressive clearance and exploitation operations, intensify patrols along identified criminal corridors and strengthen collaboration with other security agencies and local stakeholders to ensure a secure environment for residents."

The brigade urged the locals to keep providing "timely and credible" intelligence to security agencies as "public cooperation remains critical to the ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements."

Ondo has witnessed repeated attacks including the 2022 Owo church attack and the recent assault on a police station in Ipele town.

It is not clear which group operates in the state, but a breakaway Boko Haram faction, Ansaru, had carried out sting attacks in some parts of the state, according to a video of an arrested Ansaru commander posted on a YouTube channel in 2023.

The commander, an Egbira man from Kogi State, said his unit which specialised in kidnapping and sometimes robbery, focused on Abuja, Kogi, Edo and Ondo.