Kenya Airways Urges Travelers to Monitor Flight Status Amid Kcaa Contingency Measures Due to Go Slow

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has urged passengers to regularly check their flight status ollowing the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority's (KCAA) activation of contingency protocols following a go-slow by aviation workers.

According to the airline, travelers should use Kenya Airways' website, mobile app, and official communication channels to receive real-time information on any changes to their flights.

"The airline is working closely with KCAA and relevant authorities to manage delays and ensure passenger safety during this period," it stated in a statement.

It encouraged passengers to arrive early at airports and remain flexible as schedules may be adjusted to accommodate ongoing operational challenges.

"Kenya Airways remains committed to keeping travelers informed and minimizing disruptions as much as possible. For assistance, customers can reach out to Kenya Airways customer care through their usual contact points."