Ethiopia: Tigray Independence Party Blames TPLF, Federal Authorities for Stalled Pretoria Deal - Warns Against 'Looming Threat of War'

Addis Abeba — The Tigray Independence Party has warned of a potential return to conflict in Tigray, accusing the Tigray People's Liberation Front leadership and the Federal Government of Ethiopia of failing to fully implement the Pretoria peace agreement and protect the interests of civilians.

In a statement issued Sunday, the party said large parts of Tigray remain outside the regional administration's control, while many displaced residents continue to lack durable resettlement solutions. It also alleged that internal divisions within the TPLF and its military command have weakened institutions, fractured armed forces cohesion, and contributed to the region's diplomatic isolation.

The party rejected what it described as attempts to mobilize the population for renewed conflict, arguing that another war would neither restore Tigray's constitutional borders nor ensure the safe return of displaced people. Instead, it warned, renewed fighting could deepen fragmentation, increase displacement, and exacerbate civilian suffering, particularly among youth.

Calling on residents to resist what it termed a "looming threat of war," the party urged Tigrayans at home and abroad to avoid turning the region into a proxy battleground. It advocated "strategic neutrality" and policy-based mediation to reconnect Tigray with international partners and avert further destruction.

Addressing Addis Abeba, the party said federal authorities bear primary responsibility for implementing the peace deal, accusing them of delays that it claims have prolonged insecurity, humanitarian hardship, and economic strain. It reiterated that Tigray's constitutional boundaries are non-negotiable and called for restoration of constitutional order.

The party also appealed for stronger international engagement, urging actors including the United Nations and the European Union to help prevent renewed conflict, promote accountability, and protect civilians.

Recent tensions have risen amid allegations by the TPLF of federal troop advancement in parts of Tigray. TPLF chairman Debretsion Gebremichael recently warned the party would "not stay idle" if the cessation-of-hostilities deal is breached.

Regional strains have also resurfaced between Ethiopia and Eritrea, with mutual accusations over security concerns raising fears of wider instability, while international actors continue urging de-escalation and dialogue to prevent renewed war.