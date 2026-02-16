Africa: Mali - Journalist Arrested for Criticising Foreign President

press release

The military junta in Mali arrested prominent journalist Youssouf Sissoko under the country's cybercrime law, following the publication of an article in L'Alternance on 2 February. The article challenged remarks made by Niger's junta leader, President Abdourahamane Tiani, who alleged that the presidents of France, Benin and the Ivory Coast supported the extremist groups that attacked Niamey's airport on 29 January.

The journalist was brought before the cybercrime prosecutor and was charged with spreading false information, damaging the credibility of the state and insulting a foreign head of state. The prosecutor ordered that Sissoko be held in pre-trial detention at the Central Prison in Bamako, pending his March 9 court appearance before the specialised anti-cybercrime tribunal.

The Association of Editors from the Private Media (Association des Editeurs de Presse Privée - ASSEP) issued an official statement expressing solidarity with Sissoko. "ASSEP and all professional media organisations are deeply committed to the principles of freedom of expression and of the press, as outlined in the provisions of the country's constitution of July 22, 2023".

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said that freedom of expression, and media freedom in particular, are fundamental rights that should always be upheld. "It is a journalist's duty to challenge remarks made by a head of state or an official, especially when there is no evidence to support the allegations. We stand in solidarity with our colleague Sissoko and reiterate that journalists must be able to perform their professional duties free from intimidation and fear. The military junta in Mali has a long history of attacking journalists to silence them and this must stop."

The IFJ calls on the military junta in Mali to drop all charges against Sissoko and to release him immediately and unconditionally.

