Tanzania: Fight Against Malaria - Samia Demands Ownership

Addis Ababa — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has called upon fellow African leaders to take full ownership of the fight against malaria, emphasising that sustainable domestic financing will be a crucial measure of the continent's leadership and accountability.

Speaking during a highlevel press conference on sustainable Malaria financing organised by the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, she asked fellow African heads of state if they were truly ready to fund, lead and finish the fight against Malaria.

"On behalf of the United Republic of Tanzania, my answer is a firm yes," she said, adding that evidence across the continent shows African countries are strengthening institutions, mobilising domestic resources, deploying innovation and holding themselves accountable for measurable results.

She said malaria financing is no longer simply a public health matter but a pillar of health sovereignty and national development.

Tanzania, she said, is proud to host ALMA as an intergovernmental platform coordinating Africa's malaria elimination agenda.

"When Africa chooses to lead, Africa must also build strong institutions that make that leadership meaningful," she said.

President Samia outlined Tanzania's multi-layered response to a disease that has affected generations.

"The country continues to invest in advanced research at the Ifakara Health Institute where scientists are advancing innovative technologies such as gene drive aimed at preventing mosquitoes from transmitting malaria," President Samia said.

Beyond research, she said, Tanzania has scaled up next-generation insecticide-treated nets, expanded malaria vaccine rollout and strengthened community case management systems.

A multisectoral collaborative framework now brings together permanent secretaries across ministries to coordinate implementation aligned with primary health care and universal health coverage.

She also highlighted domestic resource mobilisation through the End Malaria Councils of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, which engages government, private sector actors, faith communities and civil society.

Across Africa, similar End Malaria Councils have mobilised more than 209 million US dollars (equivalent to 522.5bn/-), to support national malaria responses.

President Samia urged all member states to establish such platforms as foundations for sustainable African-led solutions. The urgency of her message was underscored by figures shared during the meeting. In 2024 alone, Africa recorded 270.8 million malaria cases, accounting for 96 per cent of the global total and nearly 600,000 deaths, most of them children under five.

Following President Samia's remarks, the President of Botswana and Chairperson of ALMA, Duma Boko, reinforced the call for scaled-up financing and collective political will. "Malaria can be eliminated. The economics are clear. The tools exist," he said.

He called on fellow heads of state and sectoral ministers to finance and support the Malaria fight at scale and with seriousness, warning that the cost of inaction could become irreversible if momentum slows.

The ALMA Chairperson stressed that sustained progress will depend on both domestic financing and predictable international support.

He emphasised the need to fully resource the Global Fund and effectively leverage the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), including renewed malaria-focused financing programmes.

Leaders also highlighted structural vulnerabilities facing the continent. Africa still imports approximately 99 per cent of its vaccines and 95 per cent of its medicines, exposing countries to supply disruptions, price volatility and external shocks.