Africa: China Is Catalyst for Africa's Development and Revitalization, Says Chinese Ambassador

Monrovia — The Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, has declared that China will continue to serve as a catalyst for Africa's development and revitalization, emphasizing that Liberia stands to benefit significantly from the growing partnership.

Ambassador Chengwu made the statement on February 13, 2026 during the Chinese New Year Reception held in Paynesville, outside Monrovia marking the arrival of the Spring Festival and the beginning of a new year.

Addressing senior government officials and dignitaries, Ambassador Chengwu said 2026 represents renewed hope for China-Africa relations, including Liberia.

"The year 2026 marks new hope for China-Liberia relations. As is well known, China will continue to serve as an engine of global economic growth and is also willing to act as a catalyst for Africa's development and revitalization," he stated.

He noted that China will implement the consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, while aligning China's 15th Five-Year Plan with Liberia's ARREST Agenda for development.

Ambassador Chengwu revealed that Liberia's exports to China increased by 23.9% in 2025, reaching US$131 million, according to China Customs statistics.

He also announced that China has fully implemented zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent of Liberian products.

The ambassador praised Liberia for consistently adhering to the one-China principle, describing it as highly appreciated by the Chinese government.

He emphasized that the China-Liberia strategic partnership has flourished under the leadership of Presidents Xi and Boakai, with strengthened mutual trust, deeper practical cooperation, and expanded people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Chengwu highlighted frequent high-level engagements between both countries. He noted that President Xi and President Boakai have maintained close communication, while Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Speaker Koon, and Pro Tempore Lawrence paid successful visits to China.

Several infrastructure projects funded by China are progressing steadily, including: Construction of two overpass bridges on Tubman Boulevard, the National Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment Laboratory at the 14th Military Hospital, the Bamboo and Rattan Projectand the completion of the LBS Project, which is set for handover.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Jeremiah Koung commended the Government and people of China for what he described as visible and lasting contributions to Liberia's infrastructure development.

According to him, the Liberia-China relationship is strategic, respectful, and mutually beneficial. "It is built on shared values of sovereignty and a common desire for development and prosperity. China has stood with Liberia in moments of rebuilding and transformation, and for that, we are deeply grateful," Vice President Koung said.

He described the ongoing construction of Liberia's first modern overhead bridge on Tubman Boulevard as a symbol of enduring friendship, cooperation, and shared progress.

Vice President Koung also praised China's scholarship and capacity-building programs for young Liberians.

"By investing in the education of Liberian students, China is indeed investing in Liberia's future," he said.

He reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with China, highlighting potential cooperation in: Agriculture Energy, Infrastructure,Technology transfer, trade, and People-to-people exchange.

Vice President Koung further noted Liberia's appreciation for China's role in promoting global peace, security, and multilateral cooperation.

The reception marked not only the celebration of the Chinese Spring Festival but also a reaffirmation of the growing strategic partnership between Liberia and the People's Republic of China as both nations look toward expanded cooperation in 2026 and beyond.