Liberia: PLP Rebuts Unity Party Chairman's 'Job Offer' Remark, Calls It Desperate and Visionless

The People's Liberation Party (PLP) has strongly rejected what it described as a dismissive and misguided statement made by the Unity Party (UP) National Chairman suggesting that the future of the Opposition lies in joining the ruling party for jobs.

In a press statement issued over the weekend, the PLP characterized the remark as a clear sign of desperation and a troubling lack of national vision.

According to the PLP, Liberia's democracy thrives on vibrant opposition, accountability, and constructive criticism not on inducements or political absorption tactics.

The party emphasized that its mission is rooted in advancing the hopes and aspirations of the Liberian people, not in seeking political appointments or personal gain.

"The People's Liberation Party remains firmly committed to the Liberian people's demand for meaningful change, transparency, and sustainable development," the statement read.

"Our focus is on empowering Liberians, creating opportunities, and ensuring that governance works for the ordinary citizen not on securing positions within government."

The PLP further argued that the current UP-led administration is failing to address the growing affordability crisis confronting ordinary Liberians. Rising living costs, unemployment, and limited access to essential services remain critical concerns that require urgent and practical solutions.

Rather than issuing what the PLP described as veiled threats or job offers to opposition figures, the party challenged the Unity Party to focus on delivering tangible results in key sectors that affect national well-being.

"We challenge the Unity Party to redirect its attention toward addressing pressing national issues such as economic growth, healthcare delivery, education reform, and job creation for the broader population," the statement emphasized. "Liberians deserve policies that improve their lives not political rhetoric."

According to the release, the PLP noted that it reaffirmed its role as a responsible opposition party dedicated to holding the government accountable while presenting viable alternatives aimed at national progress.

The statement concluded with a call for issue-based governance and respectful political engagement, stressing that Liberia's future must be built on sound policies, inclusive development, and genuine service to the people.