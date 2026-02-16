Liberia: Mixed Reactions in Nimba After Supreme Court Sentences Prophet Key to Six Months

Ganta — Diverse groups of people, including business owners, motorcyclists, women's organizations, and community leaders, have voiced their heartfelt gratitude to Liberia's Supreme Court over the sentencing of Justin Oldman Yeazehn, popularly known as Prophet Key to six months in prison at the Monrovia Central Prison for Contempt.

The Supreme Court, which is regarded as the final arbiter of justice in the country, cited what it described as Yeazehn's unruly and abusive conduct toward Chief Justice Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay and women in the public sphere.

The Court ruled following arguments heard Thursday, February 12, 2026, during which Yeazehn openly admitted that his recent Facebook broadcasts attacking the Chief Justice were contemptuous.

Despite his confession and apology, the full Bench imposed a custodial sentence, noting that the punishment would serve as a deterrence against repeated acts of public abuse.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In its pronouncement, the Court emphasized that while freedom of expression is guaranteed under Liberia's Constitution, such rights are not absolute and must not infringe upon the dignity and rights of others.

Appearing before the full Bench, Yeazehn acknowledged that his comments against Chief Justice Gbeisay went too far and pleaded for leniency.

"I promise you that I will not cuss or abuse again," he told the Justices, vowing to change his conduct toward the Chief Justice, women, and other public officials.

The contempt proceedings stemmed from a series of social media broadcasts in which Yeazehn allegedly accused the Chief Justice of corruption, claimed he received money from litigants to complete construction of a hotel, asserted that the entire Supreme Court Bench was corrupt, referenced the Chief Justice's Nimba County origin, and made disparaging remarks about his mother.

Addressing the Court when he appeared on Thursday, February 12, Yeazeahn said his statements were borne out of frustration over concerns raised by citizens, particularly regarding the Saye Town Land Dispute and reported evictions of occupants.

He insisted he harbored no personal grievance against the Chief Justice but admitted his language was inappropriate. Though he referenced a cultural notion that harsh language can sometimes be used to confront perceived wrongdoing, stating that "cuss or abuse can make witchcraft afraid," he conceded that his approach was wrong and pledged reform.

Defense lawyers Cllrs. Bestman Juah, on Thursday, February 12, informed the Court that their client fully accepted responsibility.

"In a conference with our client, he informed us to tell you, Your Honors, that his action is contemptuous," Cllr. Juah said. "He is remorseful and asks that you temper justice with mercy."

Accordingly, residents of Nimba County accused Yeazehn of publicly insulting county leaders, national figures, and even women and girls, actions they say have tarnished the county's reputation both locally and internationally.

Nimba, often celebrated as Liberia's Cultural County for its rich traditions of respect, hospitality, and communal harmony, has been particularly stung by these incidents.

Marcus Nuah, a prominent community voice, spoke to FrontPage Africa, "The Supreme Court's action is in good faith," Mr. Nuah declared, his voice carrying over the hum of motorbikes and market chatter.

"It protects the dignity of our country and Liberia as a whole. We're a Christian and a cultural stronghold; how can a son of Nimba continuously bring such shame upon us?" Mr. Nuah pointed out.

"This ruling sets a powerful example-no one, not even a so-called prophet, should abuse our leaders, women, or anyone in the county and beyond," Mr. Nuah's sentiments echoed the frustration of many, who gathered in small groups under the county's iconic palm-lined streets, sharing stories of Yeazehn's past outbursts.

Ganta businessman Jeremiah Bedell joined the chorus of approval, praising the Court's decisiveness from his shop front amid stacks of imported goods. "We've endured enough," Mr. Bedell said. "This isn't just about one man; it's about restoring respect in our communities," he stated.

Money exchanger Abraham McGill offered a sharper critique, highlighting what he sees as inconsistent accountability.

"I've never favored such behavior, abusing leaders and women like this," Mr. McGill told reporters, pausing as he counted Liberian dollars under the glow of his roadside stall.

Prophet Key targeted former Culture Ambassador Julie Endee, Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Ganta City Mayor Samuel Saye Hardt, ex-President George Manneh Weah, and others, yet faced no real consequences then.

"Why now? This feels like the government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung stepping in to curb him, especially after he boasted that the ruling Unity Party was his government because of his supposed support."

McGill's words captured an undercurrent of political tension, as some speculate Yeazehn's criticisms had veered into threats against the current administration.

Ganta City Mayor Samuel Saye Hardt Sr. praised the Supreme Court's decision as a landmark victory for women's rights in a powerful statement delivered amid the bustling markets and vibrant community gatherings of Ganta City, Nimba County's economic hub near the Guinea border.

"The Supreme Court's ruling is the best decision our nation has seen in years," Mayor Hardt asserted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Supreme Court's decision in question upheld stricter penalties for gender-based violence, overturning a lower court's lenient sentence in a high-profile domestic abuse case that had sparked nationwide outrage.

Mayor Hardt, a longtime advocate for family values and community safety in Ganta's diverse population of over 40,000 residents, emphasized the ruling's potential to deter perpetrators.

"For a man to continue abusing women, girls, and children, including our fellow Liberians, is not just wrong; it's a betrayal of our shared humanity, particularly when leaders set such shameful examples," he said.

The mayor's remarks have resonated across Liberia, igniting discussions on social media and local radio stations. Community leaders in Monrovia and other cities echoed his sentiments, praising the decision as a step toward gender equality in a nation still healing from decades of civil conflict.

Women's groups, often the most vocal victims of Yeazehn's rhetoric, led celebratory prayers in local churches, emphasizing the ruling's role in safeguarding vulnerable members of society.

Motorcyclists, a vital lifeline for Nimba's rural transport, honked in solidarity along the Saclepea-Ganta Highway, their helmets adorned with stickers reading "Justice Served."