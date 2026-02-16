Liberia: MNG Gold Endorses EPA Findings and Dismisses U.S.$1 Million Compensation Demand Over Bong County Acid Spill

MNG Gold Liberia has reaffirmed its acceptance of the final investigative report released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) concerning the recent hydrochloric acid spill in Money Sweet Town, Bong Electoral District Number Two, while rejecting a reported US$1 million damage claim from some residents of the affected community.

The company described the compensation demand as excessive and unjustifiable, maintaining that the EPA's independent findings clearly established that the incident caused no harm to residents or contamination of local water sources.

The spill occurred on January 18, 2026, along the Gbarnga to Kokoya corridor near Money Sweet Town in Bong County, when a truck transporting hydrochloric acid intended for MNG Gold operations was involved in an accident that resulted in the discharge of the chemical substance. The incident immediately sparked concerns among residents about potential environmental and health risks, particularly regarding nearby creeks and hand pump water sources.

Addressing journalists during a press conference held on February 12, 2026, in Gbarnga, the company's Public Relations Officer, Matthew N. Gbanken, stated that MNG Gold respects the statutory authority of the EPA and fully accepts the agency's conclusions.

He emphasized that the company does not possess the legal mandate to investigate itself in matters of environmental safety and, therefore, relies on the EPA as the competent national authority to conduct independent assessments and provide objective findings.

According to a statement earlier issued by the EPA on January 21, 2026, the agency assured citizens that the hydrochloric acid spill did not result in any injuries, did not contaminate water sources, and did not pose a threat to public health.

The EPA disclosed that trained chemical handlers, working in collaboration with MNG Gold's Safety and Environmental Department, promptly secured the affected area, neutralized the acid, and supervised the removal of contaminated soil for safe disposal at an approved site.

The environmental regulator reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring strict compliance with regulations governing the handling, transportation, and storage of hazardous chemicals throughout Liberia. The agency further indicated that continuous monitoring mechanisms remain in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Gbanken clarified that the company's decision to accept the EPA's report should not be misconstrued as indifference to the concerns raised by community members. He explained that from the first day of the incident, MNG Gold undertook humanitarian measures aimed at supporting residents and easing tensions within the community.

As part of its assistance, the company distributed 45 bags of 25 kilogram rice, 338 sacks of bottled mineral water, 17 cartons of chicken and fish, two tins of cooking oil, and two cartons of Vita to residents of Money Sweet Town and neighboring communities.

Gbanken described the gesture as a voluntary humanitarian intervention designed to demonstrate solidarity and provide temporary relief to residents amid widespread anxiety following the spill. He stressed that the assistance was not an admission of liability but rather an expression of corporate social responsibility.

Despite the EPA's findings that the affected area remains safe and that no water sources were polluted, some residents reportedly demanded US$1 million in compensation. MNG Gold management has rejected the claim, arguing that the demand lacks factual and scientific basis in light of the EPA's conclusions.

The company maintained that the independent investigation clearly determined that the spill was swiftly contained and did not result in environmental degradation or public health hazards.

The company also addressed reports suggesting that employment opportunities being offered within the district were linked to the spill. Management clarified that recruitment processes had been ongoing long before the January 18 incident and were part of broader operational plans rather than a response to community pressure or a form of compensation.

On the issue of requests for the installation of additional hand pumps in the affected communities, MNG Gold acknowledged the importance of access to safe drinking water and confirmed that the proposal is under consideration.

However, the company reiterated that any potential support for such projects would not be based on claims of contamination, since the EPA report conclusively stated that water sources were not impacted by the spill. No specific timeline has been announced regarding a decision on the hand pump proposal.

Also speaking at the press conference, Community Liaison Officer Matthew Whymah highlighted ongoing development initiatives undertaken by the company within Bong Electoral District Number Two. He pointed to MNG Gold's scholarship program, which supports students from the district attending institutions such as Cuttington University, Bong County University, and United Methodist University.

Whymah further stated that the company continues to maintain the main road corridor passing through Electoral District Number Two and remains committed to providing employment opportunities to qualified residents across the district and other parts of Bong County.

MNG Gold added that it will sustain engagement with community leaders and residents while standing firmly by the EPA's determination that the January 18 hydrochloric acid spill was promptly managed, effectively neutralized, and ultimately caused no harm to the people or environment of Money Sweet Town and its surrounding areas