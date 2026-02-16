Liberia: Activa Foundation Disburses L$864,320 to Reach Liberia for Third Consecutive Year of Student Scholarships

Monrovia — Activa International Insurance, through its philanthropic arm, the Activa Foundation, has disbursed L$864,320 to the NGO REACH Liberia.

The funding is specifically earmarked to settle the tuition and fees for dozens of less fortunate students across various high schools and universities for the 2025/2026 academic year.

This marks the third consecutive year that the insurance giant has partnered with REACH to ensure that financial barriers do not halt the academic journeys of promising young minds.

During the check presentation ceremony on Thursday, February 12, 2026, Activa Managing Officer-in-Charge, Willis J. Allen, emphasized that the gesture is a core pillar of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"This is about developing the minds of Liberian children as the future leaders of this nation," Allen said. "Our foundation focuses on the critical needs of health, education, and the empowerment of women and youth. We remain committed to serving Liberians not just through insurance benefits, but through humanitarian action."

Nathan S. Bengu Jr, Activa's Marketing and Business Development Officer, added that since the company's inception in 2012 as a subsidiary of the Activa Group, it has maintained a high Gross Premium Rating while staying rooted in community development.

"Activa is here to help you reach somewhere--taking you from the bottom and helping you rise," Nathan stated.

For Nesuah Beyan Livingstone, Executive Director of REACH, said the partnership is deeply personal. She shared that her drive stems from her own childhood struggles with educational funding.

"I cannot sit back and watch children who could contribute to Liberia's growth suffer," Madam Livingstone said. "This partnership with Activa--our first with such a recognized institution--has been a lifeline for many who otherwise would be out of the classroom."

Livingstone assured the foundation that the funds would be utilized transparently for both secondary and tertiary students. She noted that many of the beneficiaries' parents struggle to provide "daily bread," making the cost of education an impossible hurdle without outside intervention.

The program's impact was personified during the event by students like Abenego, a former high school beneficiary who is now a high-achieving science major at the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) University.

However, the scholarship comes with strings attached: academic excellence. Madam Livingstone warned beneficiaries that they must maintain specific benchmarks to remain in the program.

"This opportunity should not be abused. There are others craving this chance. You must take your studies seriously to ensure you can eventually help others."-- Nesuah Beyan Livingstone, Executive Director, REACH Liberia.

The ceremony saw emotional testimonies from both students and parents. Sam Jallah, a beneficiary, thanked Activa for "keeping his dreams alive," while Angel Tokpah of the James Davids SDA High School lauded the continuous support.

Prince K. Jallah, a parent, recalled how REACH had previously saved his son's life by addressing a medical emergency before enrolling him in the scholarship program.

"What you have sown into REACH is very important," Jallah told Activa officials. "As parents, we will do our part to ensure our children meet the required grade points to stay in this program."

Another parent, Amelia Weiwor, described the scholarship as a "liberation" for her family, easing the financial burden that had long cast a shadow over her children's future.