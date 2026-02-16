Ghana: NCA Tightens Quality of Service Rules for Mobile Network Operators

The National Communications Authority Ghana has announced tougher Quality of Service rules for mobile network operators, introducing stricter performance targets for voice, data and messaging services across the country.

In a press release issued on February 15, the regulator explained that the revised Key Performance Indicators take immediate effect and are designed to improve the quality of experience for consumers.

The Authority noted that some of the previous standards had been in place since 2004 and needed updating to reflect changes in technology and consumer behaviour.

Under the new framework, the maximum allowable call drop rate for voice services has been reduced from below three percent to less than one percent.

The regulator introduced a new Call Connection Success Rate requirement, which compels operators to ensure that more than ninety five percent of attempted calls connect successfully in over ninety percent of operational cells within any Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly.

To improve perceived call clarity, the Authority set a minimum average Mean Opinion Score of greater than three point zero for 2G services.

For data services, the regulator raised the benchmark for 3G download speeds.

Mobile network operators must now deliver an average data throughput exceeding one megabit per second, replacing the earlier threshold of two hundred and fifty six kilobits per second.

Messaging services have also been affected by the amendments. Operators are required to achieve a delivery success rate of at least ninety eight percent for SMS and MMS, with delivery times not exceeding five seconds.

Beyond performance targets, the Authority announced expanded coverage obligations. It stated that operators are now mandatorily required to extend network coverage to all constituent towns within every MMDA. Previously, providers were encouraged but not compelled to move beyond district capitals.

The regulator indicated that it will intensify monitoring, field measurements and performance assessments to ensure compliance. It warned that operators that fail to meet the approved thresholds will face regulatory sanctions in line with their licence conditions and applicable laws.

The Authority encouraged consumers who experience persistent poor service to report their complaints through its toll free line, email and official social media channels, or by visiting any of its offices nationwide.

Established under the National Communications Authority Act, 2008, the Authority is responsible for licensing and regulating electronic communication activities in Ghana.