Ghana: Kennedy Agyapong Remains Loyal to NPP - Kwasi Kwarteng

A spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong's team, Kwasi Kwarteng, has rejected suggestions that the former flagbearer hopeful of the Npp party plans to form a new political party.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime, he described the claims as unfounded and made in bad faith.

He explained that Agyapong's absence from a recent thanksgiving service should not be interpreted as a sign of disloyalty to the New Patriotic Party.

"It is not the case that if Ken could not attend the thanksgiving service, it means he is not supporting the party or that he intends to start a new party," he stated.

To support his argument, Kwarteng pointed to other prominent figures who were also not present at the event.

He questioned whether their absence had triggered similar speculation.

He noted that former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and former First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo were not at the service.

According to him, their absence did not mean they were planning to break away from the party.

He argued that missing a single event should not be used as a basis for drawing political conclusions.

Kwesi Kwarteng revealed that Kennedy Agyapong was out of town at the time of the service.

He added that he was also unable to attend for the same reason.

"I was not there. I was out of town just like Ken. But I am here speaking for the party, and I believe that should be enough," he stated.