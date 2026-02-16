Ghana: Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Calls for Speaker of Parliament to Be Sitting MP

A former Majority Leader of the New patriotic party in parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has called for changes to Ghana's parliamentary system to require that the Speaker of Parliament be a sitting Member of Parliament.

Speaking on the issue with a Joy news journalist, he observed that Ghana's Parliament is unique on the continent because its Speaker is not elected from among serving lawmakers.

He argued that the current arrangement risks producing Speakers who may be disconnected from the day to day work of the House.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that the country needs to undertake what he described as serious introspection on the matter.

Related Articles

According to him, having a Speaker who is also a Member of Parliament would help ensure that the person remains closely tied to parliamentary affairs and institutional development.

He noted that while the existing system may have contributed to stability over the years, the time has come for a review.

He stressed that reforms aimed at strengthening Parliament should not be driven by personal interests or political calculations.

Addressing suggestions that his position could affect his own prospects of becoming Speaker in the future, he dismissed the idea.

He maintained that the evolution and development of Parliament must not be personalized.

He urged stakeholders to focus on what he described as the broader goal of improving and uplifting Parliament, rather than linking the debate to individuals or potential appointments.