Nigeria: U.S. Sanctions Eight Nigerians Linked to Terrorism, Cybercrime

Aside from freezing their assets, the US has also barred all US persons and entities from transacting with the named individuals.

The US government has frozen the assets of eight Nigerians for alleged links to terrorist organisations and cybercrime.

This action was taken through the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and appears on a 3,000-page sanctions list that includes individuals from other countries.

According to the document, the affected Nigerians have been linked to terrorist organisations that threaten global security, such as Boko Haram, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Some of the Nigerians on this list are: Salih Yusuf Adamu, accused of funding Boko Haram; Babestan Ademulero; and Abu Abdullah ibn Umar Al-Barnawi, linked to terrorism.

Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, Khaled Al-Barnawi, and Ibrahim Ali Alhassan are also linked to Boko Haram. Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad Al-Mainuki is linked to ISIL, and Nnamdi Benson is accused of cybercrime.

It is not clear as of this moment if the indicted persons have any assets in the US for the government to freeze.

Aside from freezing their assets, the OFAC designation bars all US persons and entities from transacting with these individuals.

The designation comes amidst calls by top US officials for sanctions on individuals linked to terrorism and religious violence in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last week that some US lawmakers have called for sanctions on Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano governor, for alleged violations of religious freedom, even though no evidence has been presented against him.

The bill identified Mr Kwankwaso, who once served as a senator and minister of defence, as one of the individuals contributing to systemic religious "persecution of Christians that has persisted" in the country.

It also targeted Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, and the Fulani-ethnic nomad militias in Nigeria.

However, Mr Kwankwaso's name did not appear on the list released on Monday.

Meanwhile, the US lawmakers' bill also demanded that the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, provide an annual report on Christian persecution and weigh whether US assistance in Nigeria encourages Christian persecution. The US government and officials have repeatedly claimed that there is Christian persecution in Nigeria despite evidence to the contrary.

The bill stated that the Nigerian government "should thoroughly investigate instances of penalties or imprisonment under blasphemy laws or Sharia law and work to end these practices and repeal such laws."

It declared that the religious violence and the actions of the militant groups in Nigeria are a threat to US national security and foreign policy interests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria U.S., Canada and Africa Terrorism By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It stated that this "destabilises a strategically important region, jeopardises religious freedom rights, and exacerbates the threat environment facing West Africa."