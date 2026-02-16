Nigeria: FCT Police Arrest 13 Suspected Armed Robbers

The police disclosed this in a situation report (SITREP) seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested 13 armed robbery suspects in a digital-driven operation supported by Giga, a forensics firm specialised in providing intelligence for law enforcement.

The arrests were carried out between 10 and 12 February following complaints from victims of robbery attacks along the Kuje-Gwagwalada road, the police report stated.

According to the situation report dated 13 February, GIGA forensics was tasked with tracking phone numbers linked to one of the victims.

After detailed monitoring and forensic analysis, operatives of the Scorpion Squad, led by Victor Godfrey, traced and apprehended the suspects.

The police said the operation led to the recovery of a vehicle, arms and ammunition believed to have been used in the attacks.

Among those arrested are Yahuya Hassan, 21, from Kaduna State; Umar Shaibu, also known as Sarki, 23, from Kano State; Adahu Ibrahim, 25, from Kaduna State; Abubakar Sani, 20, from Katsina State; Abdulazeez Usani, 20, from Kano State; and Aliyu Aminu, 21, from Katsina State.

The police said investigations were ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of inquiries.

Robbery in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, is a security concern that has fluctuated over the years.

While Abuja is generally considered safer than some other major Nigerian cities, incidents of armed robbery, home invasions, car theft, and "one chance" taxi robberies and banditry do occur.

In Katampe Extension, Abuja, armed robbers attacked a residential building in the early hours of 29 September 2025, resulting in the death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a 29-year-old anchor with Arise News, and a security guard.

According to neighbours, Maduagwu attempted to escape by jumping from a third-floor balcony when confronted by the assailants.

The incident sparked national outrage and prompted a presidential directive ordering a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Subsequently, the police arraigned 11 suspects in an FCT High Court, in connection with the incident.