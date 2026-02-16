Nigeria: Protest As El-Rufai Arrives EFCC Headquarters

Some group of protesters stormed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters in Abuja, ahead of the arrival of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State.

While some of the protesters demonstrated in favour of the former governor, others asked the anti-graft agency to grill him well.

However, there was a mild drama when some of the persons who accompanied El-Rufai were prevented from entering the commission's office in Jabi, Abuja.

The former governor honoured the invitation of the anti-graft agency as his counsel had said after the botched attempt to arrest him at Abuja airport, on Thursday.

Ubong Esop Akpan, counsel to the former governor of Kaduna, had said the EFCC invitation was received while El-Rufai was overseas.

'The invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was delivered to Malam El-Rufai's residence while he was already abroad, rendering it inherently illogical and impractical to demand immediate attendance to answer purported allegations. Such an approach defies reason, as it presumes instantaneous compliance from an individual outside the jurisdiction, without regard for logistical realities or legal fairness.

"In response, we formally communicated with the EFCC on his behalf since December 2025, assuring compliance upon his return. Yesterday, we explicitly notified them that he would voluntarily appear at their office by 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 16, 2026, specifying the precise place and time for addressing the invitation. Resorting to arrest despite this clear commitment exemplifies arbitrary conduct and undermines procedural integrity."

He said there was no basis for the attempted arrest, which "infringes upon key constitutional provisions guaranteeing fundamental freedoms".

"There exists no justifiable basis for this attempted arrest or the accompanying mistreatment. Despite prior intelligence of plans to effect this arrest, Malam El-Rufai proceeded with his return following medical treatment and rest abroad, publicly affirming his commitment to face any legitimate inquiry. This premeditated interception at the airport exemplifies lawlessness and an abuse of state power."

"We demand the immediate and unconditional cessation of all unlawful efforts to detain Malam El-Rufai, the immediate return of his stolen passport, and a formal apology for this egregious infringement on his dignity and rights."