Nigeria: Obi Knocks Tinubu Over Plan to Pull Off Aso Rock From Grid and Switch to Solar

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has raised concerns over the Federal Government's handling of the country's power sector.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, Obi said the National Grid continues to perform poorly under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite promises of stable electricity during his campaign.

Obi, quoting a statement attributed to Tinubu in which the President asked not to be voted for if he failed to provide steady electricity in four years, accused him of abandoning the national grid 32 months after assuming office.

"Thirty-two months after being incharge and instead of living by his powerful words, he now dumps National Grid that has been performing abysmally under his watch." he wrote.

He noted that the promise of stable power had raised hopes among Nigerians, but lamented that people are still struggling with unfulfilled commitment.

"Those were the powerful words then that inspired hope among Nigerians who longed for light in their homes, stability for their businesses, and growth for their nation. Yet, while Nigerians are still grappling with that unfulfilled, categorical electoral promise - and without clear communication on the obstacles, if any."

The former Anambra State governor also criticised the FG's planned switch to solar power, describing it as gross neglect and deeply worrisome, warning that it could further worsen the power crisis for ordinary Nigerians.

"We read of provision in 2025 budget about the ₦10 billion for solar power at Aso Rock, and in 2026 budget another humongous amount for upgrade and maintenance and now we are being scarcitically told that Presidential Villa has planned to be disconnected from the national grid to rely entirely on solar.

"It is a gross neglect and deeply worrisome when the seat of power abandons the national grid. One would expect government institutions to lead efforts to strengthen and expand the grid so that other establishments, and ultimately, citizens can benefit. If those in authority disconnect themselves from the system, who then will connect the ordinary Nigerian to reliable power?"

He argued that while promoting renewable energy was commendable, the government's action showed lack of compassion and commitment to ordinary citizens.

"Promoting renewable energy, as solar systems do, is commendable and necessary for the future. However, this situation reflects a deeper concern: governance lacking compassion and commitment to the governed. You cannot tell the people to fast while feasting yourself, securing yourself while Nigerians remain unsecured.

"Nigerians do not expect 100% fulfilment of promises, but they do expect 100% effort, accompanied by measurable improvements and clear explanations when gaps exist. Leadership must serve the people, not isolate itself from their daily struggles."