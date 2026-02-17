Kenya: Govt Orders Cross-Border Effort to Trace Russian Man Behind Secret Recordings of Kenyan Women

Nairobi — The government has ordered a coordinated cross-border effort to trace a Russian national accused of secretly recording Kenyan women and circulating the footage online.

The Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services described the alleged acts as a grave form of technology-facilitated gender-based violence and a violation of constitutional rights.

In a statement Monday, Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo condemned the incident, noting that the conduct violated the dignity and privacy of Kenyan women and threatened national values and social cohesion.

"This act is not only a violation of personal dignity and privacy as protected under Articles 28 and 31 of the Constitution of Kenya, but also an affront to our national values, cultural integrity, and the safety of women and girls," Cheptumo said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The ministry has directed security, investigative, and prosecutorial agencies to pursue the matter urgently, including collaboration with international authorities due to the cross-border nature of the case.

Any individual found culpable will face prosecution under the Penal Code, the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, and other laws protecting women and children.

"This matter represents a serious form of technology-facilitated gender-based violence and exploitation," Cheptumo said.

"As a Government, we view such violations not merely as criminal acts but as threats to the social fabric of our society."

The suspect, identified in media reports as a self-styled "pick-up artist" and online blogger in his 30s, is also under scrutiny in Ghana, where authorities plan to seek his extradition.

Ghana's Technology Minister Sam George confirmed that Accra will request Moscow's cooperation through diplomatic channels and Interpol, although extradition of Russian citizens is rare.

In Kenya, videos allegedly showing the man filming women in Nairobi malls, streets, and residential areas have sparked public outrage and debate on consent, digital ethics, and online exploitation.

Some clips appear to show women unaware that they were being filmed for online publication.

The Gender ministry announced plans to strengthen policy measures on online safety, digital exploitation, and protection of women and children, and to engage stakeholders in the culture, tourism, hospitality, and digital sectors to enhance prevention, awareness, and accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As a Ministry charged with safeguarding gender equality, cultural dignity and the protection of children, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening national policy frameworks that prevent exploitation, promote responsible digital conduct, and protect the rights and wellbeing of every Kenyan," Cheptumo said.

The public was urged not to share or circulate harmful content, as doing so could perpetuate abuse and attract criminal liability.

Survivors of gender-based violence and digital exploitation are encouraged to seek confidential support through the National Gender-Based Violence toll-free helpline 1195, which offers counselling, legal referrals, and psychosocial care.

"We stand in solidarity with all affected women and survivors of gender-based violence," Cheptumo said.

"Kenya remains firm in defending the dignity of its men, women, boys and girls, both offline and online."

The case has intensified calls for stricter enforcement of data protection and cybercrime laws and greater accountability for foreign nationals operating on social media platforms in Kenya.