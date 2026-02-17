Ghana: Russian Embassy in Ghana Responds to Allegations Involving Citizen Accused of Secretly Filming Women in Ghana and Kenya

Nairobi — The Embassy of Russia in Ghana has responded to reports circulating in sections of the Ghanaian media alleging that a purported Russian citizen engaged in sexual activities with several Ghanaian women and recorded the acts without their consent.

In a statement, the embassy said it had taken note of the media publications and online discussions surrounding the matter, which have sparked public outrage and calls for investigations.

"The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana has taken note of the reports in the Ghanaian media on the alleged involvement of a supposedly Russian citizen engaged in sexual activities with some Ghanaian women and recorded those acts without consent,"the embassy stated.

Ghana had requested the extradition of a Russian man accused of illegally recording his sexual encounters with several women and sharing the videos online without their consent.The extradition request had not been formally presented to the embassy.

African and Russian media identified him as a self-styled "pick-up artist" and online blogger in his thirties who had travelled to Ghana to secretly film his interactions with women.

Outlets in both countries claimed the man used a pair of sunglasses fitted with a camera to film some encounters and circulated them on social media, though officials did not confirm this.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Sam George, Ghana's technology minister, said he had invited the Russian ambassador to discuss the alleged incident.

An initial investigation has established that the suspect has likely left the country, Ghana's Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection said.

It added that the man's departure would "not reduce the seriousness of the alleged conduct or the state's responsibility to pursue accountability".

Ghanaian Technology Minister Sam George said he had asked the Russian ambassador in the capital, Accra, for Moscow's cooperation in getting justice for the victims.

However, Russia does not extradite its citizens, except in extreme circumstances.

Hanna Cheptumo, Kenya's minister of gender, culture and children services, described the incident as a "serious" case of gender-based violence.

In a statement on Monday, Cheptumo added: "Relevant security, investigative and prosecutorial agencies have been directed to pursue the matter with urgency, including collaboration with international authorities given the cross-border nature of the case."

Under Kenya's Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act of 2018, anyone who publishes intimate images of another person, with or without their consent, faces up to two years in prison.

Ghana also introduced new laws under the Cybersecurity Act 2020 to punish those who share nude photos or videos online, especially of women and children, often for revenge or blackmail. Perpetrators face up to 25 years in jail.

Authorities in Ghana have been paying increasing attention to online abuse, including sexual extortion and romance scams.

There has been an increase in arrests in recent years for these offences.

In 2022, a court sentenced a 22-year-old phone repairer, Solomon Doga, to 14 years in prison for sharing nude images of a Lebanese woman.

He pleaded guilty to sexual extortion and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.