Nigeria: Lassa Fever - NCDC Raises Alarm Over Infections, Deaths Among Healthcare Workers

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has released a nationwide advisory to healthcare workers following a rise in Lassa fever infections and deaths among medical personnel during the peak transmission season.

In the advisory issued on Monday and signed by its Director-General, Jide Idris, the agency said 15 confirmed infections and two deaths had been recorded among healthcare workers as of Epidemiological Week 7 of the 2025/2026 outbreak season.

The agency expressed sympathy over the recent infections and fatalities, describing the safety of healthcare workers as its "highest priority."

"We appreciate the unwavering dedication of our healthcare workers across the country in responding to infectious disease outbreaks," the statement read.

Infections across high-burden states

According to the NCDC, infections among healthcare workers have been reported in several states, including Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Taraba, Ebonyi and Benue, with specific hotspots often identified at the local government level.

The agency said investigations into each case revealed significant gaps in infection prevention and control (IPC) practices and missed exposure risks in certain hospital departments.

"These gaps have resulted in IPC strategies that are misaligned with actual exposure risks, with fatal consequences," it stated.

Drivers of infections

The NCDC identified a low index of suspicion, inconsistent availability, and inappropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) as major contributors to infections.

It noted that healthcare workers in outpatient departments and general wards often underestimate their risk, operating under the mistaken belief that only isolation units pose a threat. However, undiagnosed Lassa fever patients are frequently present in these settings.

The agency also warned that non-clinical staff, including cleaners, porters and administrative officers, are at risk and must be included in IPC training and protective measures.

Another concern is delayed care-seeking among infected health workers. Data shows an average six-day delay between symptom onset and seeking care, often due to fear of stigma or self-medication at home.

Beyond health facilities, the NCDC said healthcare workers may also be exposed within their communities, particularly in environments affected by rodent infestations.

How infections occur

According to the advisory, healthcare worker infections commonly occur through contact with infected blood, urine, vomit or other body fluids; performing clinical procedures without adequate PPE; poor hand hygiene; contact with contaminated surfaces or instruments; and delayed recognition and isolation of suspected cases.

The agency stressed that standard precautions must be applied to all patients at all times, regardless of diagnosis.

These include hand hygiene before and after patient contact, appropriate use of PPE based on risk, safe injection and specimen handling, proper waste management, and environmental cleaning and disinfection.

Healthcare workers were advised to wash their hands with soap and running water before and after patient contact, after contact with body fluids, and after removing gloves.

Alcohol-based hand rub should be used when hands are not visibly soiled, while facilities must ensure hand hygiene stations are available at all points of care.

Health facilities are also required to ensure the availability and proper use of gloves, face masks and respirators, as indicated; eye protection; fluid-resistant gowns or coveralls; disinfectants; sharps containers; and medical waste bins.

Isolation, reporting and post-exposure actions

The NCDC directed all states and health facilities to establish functional isolation areas and, where possible, maintain designated Lassa fever treatment centres.

Clear referral pathways for suspected cases must also be ensured, alongside staff training on triage, isolation and case management protocols.

Healthcare workers were urged to maintain environmental hygiene, keep living and working spaces free of rodents, strictly apply standard precautions and maintain a high index of suspicion for febrile illnesses.

They were further advised to report any exposure to suspected or confirmed cases, adhere to daily symptom monitoring, seek immediate institutional support and avoid self-medication or home treatment.

The agency also urged that all suspected cases be reported immediately to the Local Government Area Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO) or via its toll-free line at 6232.

National response efforts

The NCDC said it has sent advisories to all state commissioners of health and commended states such as Edo for taking proactive steps in controlling outbreaks.

It added that Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to high-burden states, while PPE and essential IPC supplies have been distributed.

Targeted IPC sensitisation, the agency added, has also been conducted in treatment centres, alongside state-specific advisories on healthcare worker infections.

Growing concern

The renewed advisory comes amid heightened concern over Lassa fever cases nationwide.

In a recent report, PREMIUM TIMES detailed how resident doctors demanded improved protection and better infection control measures after a colleague died from Lassa fever, underscoring longstanding concerns about workplace safety.

In another report, the NCDC confirmed that Nigeria recorded 21 new Lassa fever cases in the first week of 2026, reflecting sustained transmission during the peak season.

The NCDC emphasised that strict adherence to infection prevention and control measures, early detection and coordinated state-level action remain critical to saving lives and preventing further transmission.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids.

The disease often begins with fever, weakness, and headache, and may progress to more severe symptoms such as bleeding, difficulty breathing, swelling, and organ failure.

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment with Ribavirin are critical for improving survival.