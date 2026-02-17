Congo-Kinshasa/Nigeria: NFF Reacts to FIFA 'Verdict' On Nigeria-DR Congo Eligibility Dispute

Nigeria's petition focused on DR Congo's domestic law, which largely prohibits dual citizenship for adults

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has moved to quash circulating reports suggesting that FIFA has issued a verdict regarding Nigeria's protest against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over alleged ineligible players.

The dispute follows Nigeria's elimination on penalties by the Leopards in the final round of the African play-offs last November. This result ended the Super Eagles' hopes of advancing to the intercontinental play-offs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the aftermath, the NFF filed a formal complaint with FIFA, questioning the eligibility of several DR Congo players. The federation argued that under Congolese law, dual nationality is not recognised, raising concerns about players holding European passports while representing the Leopards.

NFF officials have now clarified that FIFA has not yet issued any ruling on the matter. Ademola Olajire, the federation's Director of Communications, described reports claiming a decision in favour of either Nigeria or DR Congo as "false and misleading."

"There is no decision from FIFA at this time. Any claims that a ruling has been made are false. FIFA has not communicated any verdict to the NFF or the Congolese federation," Mr Olajire told Olukayode Thomas' 234Sports website.

The clarification appears aimed at addressing widespread online speculation, including fabricated documents purporting to show FIFA awarding Nigeria a 3-0 victory over DR Congo and reinstating the Super Eagles for the next stage of World Cup qualification. The NFF warned that such reports are entirely fake and should be disregarded.

Background of the dispute

Nigeria's petition focused on DR Congo's domestic law, which largely prohibits dual citizenship for adults. According to the NFF, some Leopards players allegedly retained foreign passports -- including European nationality -- without formally renouncing their previous citizenship. Among the players referenced in the petition were individuals reportedly holding Belgian, English, French, or Dutch passports.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said the federation submitted the petition to FIFA, raising concerns that the Congolese FA may have provided incomplete or misleading documentation when seeking FIFA clearance for these players.

"As far as FIFA is concerned, once you have the passport of your country, you are eligible. But our concern is that FIFA may have been deceived into clearing them," Sanusi explained to the media.

DR Congo's response

DR Congo has publicly rejected Nigeria's claims, urging the Super Eagles to accept the result on the pitch. The Congolese FA, through Director of Football Hérita Ilunga, stressed that FIFA's definition of sporting nationality, not domestic citizenship law, governs eligibility.

"If that is the case, I advise my dear Naija to focus instead on AFCON," Ilunga said. On social media, the Leopards framed Nigeria's petition as an attempt to overturn results off the pitch. A post on DR Congo's official X (formerly Twitter) account read:

"If you can't win on the pitch, don't try to win from the back door. The World Cup has to be played with dignity and confidence, not with lawyers' tricks. Bring it on!"

What happens next

FIFA retains the authority to investigate allegations of fraud or document falsification, and any confirmed wrongdoing could result in player bans, match forfeitures, or expulsion from competitions. However, the world body generally relies on passports and submitted documentation to determine eligibility at the time of clearance.

For now, the matter remains under review. The NFF has reiterated its commitment to due process and pledged to provide updates only when it receives official communication from FIFA. Until then, claims of a ruling in favour of Nigeria or against DR Congo are unfounded.

The ruling, when issued, will clarify the status of the contested players and the Super Eagles' World Cup pathway.