Nigeria: Protesters Storm Kaduna Assembly, Demand Update On El-Rufai Probe

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Monday reaffirmed its resolve to uphold transparency and accountability as hundreds of citizens staged a protest over the ongoing probe of the administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai.The protesters, led by Ambassador Yerima Shettima of the Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative and Aliyu Muhammad of the Coalition of Kaduna Stakeholders Forum, submitted a formal letter to the Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman, seeking updates on the legislative investigation.Speaking after receiving the protesters at the Assembly, Speaker Liman assured them that the House had already taken concrete steps.He disclosed that a committee set up in June 2024 to investigate alleged misappropriation of N432 billion had completed its assignment and submitted its findings to the appropriate authorities.

According to him, the Assembly would not be distracted from its constitutional mandate."There are those who may not fully understand the role of the legislature, but we stand by our documented findings. Anybody found wanting will face the full wrath of the law," he said.The Speaker emphasised that peaceful protest remains a constitutional right and reiterated that no individual is above the law.In his remarks, Shettima described the action as a civic engagement aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring that due process runs its full course."This matter concerns the future of Kaduna State and the integrity of our democratic system. Citizens have the right to demand transparency and accountability," he said.The coalition urged the Assembly to provide clear information on the status of the probe and to consider creating an open platform for affected citizens to present their concerns.