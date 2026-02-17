Nigeria: Defence Headquarters Announces Arrival of U.S. Troops in Bauchi

16 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Monday announced the arrival of about 100 United States military personnel at the Bauchi Airfield to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria in training and intelligence-sharing operations.

In a statement, Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said the deployment followed formal engagements between Nigerian and US defence officials and was based on a request by the Federal Government.

"The deployment forms part of the deliberations during a working group engagement by the Nigerian delegation and its US counterpart," Uba said.

He explained that the presence of the US personnel was "planned and deliberate" and aimed at addressing clearly defined military training requirements, as well as providing technical support and intelligence-sharing assistance.

According to him, the collaboration will provide Nigeria with access to specialised technical capabilities to strengthen efforts at deterring terrorist threats and protecting vulnerable communities.

"The US personnel are technical specialists serving strictly in an advisory and training capacity. They are not combat forces," Uba stated.

He added that all training activities would be conducted "under the authority, direction and control of the Nigerian Government and in close coordination with the Nigerian Armed Forces."

The DHQ said Nigerian troops, alongside the US advisers, would commence joint training engagements and intelligence-focused cooperation initiatives designed to enhance operational capacity.

"These activities are designed to enhance the capacity of Nigerian troops to effectively identify and neutralise extremist terrorist groups seeking to destabilise the nation," the statement added.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, Uba said, remain committed to degrading and defeating terrorist organisations threatening the country's sovereignty and national security.

He assured Nigerians of continued transparency in the cooperation process.

"The Defence Headquarters assures Nigerians of continued transparency and the provision of clear, accurate and timely information regarding the military cooperation efforts," he said.

