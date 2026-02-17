Nigeria: EFCC Detectives Grill El-Rufai Into the Night

Neither the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) nor associates of Malam Nasir El-Rufai has given an update about his stay at the head office of the anti-graft agency.

El-Rufai, who was summoned by the agency, honoured the invitation, on Monday morning.

Muyiwa Adekeye, media aide of the former governor, had tweeted a picture of El-Rufai with the caption: "Malam Nasir @elrufai has arrived at the EFCC headquarters to honour the agency's invitation."

Daily Trust had reported how his supporters and those against him demonstrated at the EFCC headquarters on Monday morning.

While those supporting the former governor wielded placards with inscriptions such as 'Say No To Injustice', 'We stand with El-Rufai', among others, those against him displayed signs such as 'No one is above the law'; 'El-Rufai Must Be Probed', 'Let the law takes its course'.

Some were chanting solidarity songs while others called for a thorough investigation.

However, there was a mild drama when some of the persons who accompanied El-Rufai were prevented from entering the commission's office in Jabi, Abuja.

Muhammad Abdullahi, Spokesperson of the group protesting against El Rufai, insisted that the corruption allegations against the former governor must not be trivialised or politicised.

"We reiterate its firm position that the ongoing prosecution of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, remains a lawful and constitutional matter strictly between him and the Government of Kaduna State.

"This issue should not be reduced to a mere political drama or emotional manipulation," he said.

Responding, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, appealed for calm and assured the protesters that their petition would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities within the commission.

"The EFCC recognises the right of Nigerians to lawful protest in respect of any issue they feel so concerned about. Your protest and demands will be communicated to the executive chairman accordingly.

"I want to assure you that the EFCC, as we know it, will do its job professionally by attending to all the issues that you raised in your letter," he said.

Security operatives later dispersed the crowd who obstructed free flow of vehicular movement, causing traffic jam in the area.

NAN quoted a source to have said detectives grilled El-Rufai over alleged fraud during his tenure as governor of Kaduna from 2015 to 2023.

In 2024, the Kaduna House of Assembly had inaugurated a 13-member committee to examine the loans, grants, and project implementation in the state during the period El-Rufai was governor.

The committee, which accused the former governor of money laundering and alleged diversion of public funds to the tune of N423 billion, had recommended his probe.

El-Rufai had denied the allegation and challenged the lawmakers in court.

A source at the commission told NAN that El-Rufai was being interrogated over corruption allegations leveled against him during his tenure as governor of Kaduna.

"He is with our investigators, but cannot confirm how long he would be questioned, it is still early to know how long he will stay there," the source was quoted to have said.

However, another source hinted on the possibility of being taken to court for arraignment.

As El-Rufai was being grilled by the EFCC, the Department of State Services filed charges against him for allegedly bugging the phone of Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser.

While speaking on ARISE Television over the weekend, El-Rufai had said someone tapped Ribadu's phone and heard him ordering his arrest.