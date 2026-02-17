Nigeria: Govt Probes Temu Over Alleged Violation of Data Protection Law

The Federal Government has ordered an immediate investigation of the data processing activities of e-commerce platform, Temu, which may be in violation of the National Data Protection Act.

National Commissioner/CEO of the National Data Protection Commission, Dr Vincent Olatunji, who ordered the investigation, said it was triggered by concerns around online surveillance through personal data processing, accountability, data minimisation requirement, transparency, duty of care and cross-border data transfer.

Olatunji, in a statement on Monday, said preliminary investigations indicated that Temu is an e-commerce platform which processes personal information of approximately 12.7 million data subjects in Nigeria, with 70 million daily active users globally.

The National Commissioner warned that processors who engage in processing activities on behalf of data controllers without verifying their compliance with the NDP Act may be liable under the NDP Act.

Daily Trust reports that millions of Nigerians trade daily with international e-commerce platforms in search of competitive pricing and global variety.

But NDPC said the invisible trail of personal data they leave behind has become a focal point for national security and individual privacy.

Sources within the NDPC told Daily Trust that the commission is investigating whether Temu's app permissions--which often include access to contacts, photos, and location--align with the simple act of buying and shipping a product.

"If a platform asks for 'Point A' but records 'Points B through Z', it violates the principle of data minimization", a senior staff within the NDPC told Daily Trust.

"Nigerian users have the right to know exactly how their data is being used, who it is being shared with, and how long it will be stored. Accountability ensures that if a breach occurs, there is a clear trail of responsibility. The NDPC is probing whether Temu's privacy policies are sufficiently transparent for the average Nigerian consumer or if they are buried under layers of complex legal jargon," another senior NDPC staff who also craved anonymity said.