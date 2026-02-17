Nigeria: EFCC Detains El-Rufai As DSS Files Cybercrime Charges

Former Kaduna State Governor and chieftain of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, has been detained by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, contrary to insinuations by some of his associates that he has been released.

Highly competent sources at the anti-corruption agency told THISDAY last night that El-Rufai "has a lot to answer for" and would most likely remain and spend some time with interrogators.

According to sources close to the interrogation, the scale of interrogation may require a court ordered remand of the former governor to give the agency more time to build a water-tight case against him.

El-Rufai turned himself in for interrogation yesterday following a letter of invitation to him by EFCC, which had been looking into his time as governor of Kaduna State.

Earlier in June 2024, an ad hoc committee set up by Kaduna State House of Assembly to investigate all finances, loans, and contracts awarded under the El-Rufai administration submitted its report to the Assembly.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Henry Zacharia, said most of the loans obtained under the El-Rufai's administration were not used for the purposes for which they were obtained, while in some cases, due process was not followed in securing the loans.

Besides, Speaker of the Assembly, Yusuf Liman, said a total of N423 billion was allegedly siphoned by the El-Rufai's administration, leaving the state with huge liabilities.

The committee recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai and some members of his cabinet, by security and anti-corruption agencies for alleged abuse of office, diversion of public funds, and money laundering.

The committee also recommended the immediate suspension of the Commissioner for Finance, Shizer Badda, who also served in the same capacity under El-Rufai's administration.

However, while responding at the time, El-Rufai's spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, affirmed the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismissed as "scandalous" the claims by the committee.

But THISDAY can authoritatively report that El-Rufai was detained by EFCC for more detailed grilling, just as the Department of State Service (DSS) also filed a three-count criminal charge against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, however, accused the President Bola Tinubu government of persecuting El-Rufai.

Hundreds of protesters, yesterday, stormed the Kaduna State House of Assembly, demanding a formal briefing on the status of the house's investigation into the administration of El-Rufai.

El-Rufai had arrived the headquarters of EFCC about 11 am in respect of an invitation by the commission. He would be interrogated over corruption allegations levelled against him as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.

He was accompanied by hundreds of his supporters to the EFCC head office, at Jabi, Off Airport Road, Abuja. A source at the anti-graft agency, who disclosed, "He is with our investigators," could not confirm how long the ADC chieftain would be questioned.

However, another source hinted on the possibility of his being arraigned. El-Rufai had refused arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, last Thursday by security operatives.

In a series of interviews granted after the airport drama, El-Rufai accused National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, of orchestrating the failed arrest.

El-Rufai Remains in EFCC's Custody

El-Rufai might remain in the custody of EFCC as his investigation over alleged corruption and abuse of office continued.

El-Rufai arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency about 11am yesterday following an invitation by the commission.

Several hours after he honoured the invitation, he was yet to come out to his supporters, who nearly clashed with other groups, who were in support of the invitation and possible prosecution of the vocal critic of the Tinubu administration as well as some previous governments.

A source told THISDAY that shortly after the former governor entered the premises of the anti-graft agency in Jabi, Abuja, he was led to an interrogation room, where he was quizzed by investigators of the agency.

The source added that El-Rufai would definitely spend the night with investigators as the investigation was yet to be concluded.

Asked whether it was legal to detain the former Kaduna governor without a proper and valid court order, an EFCC source told THISDAY that whatever is pending in terms of getting a court order to extend El-Rufai's detention will be sorted out today.

Earlier, information had reached judiciary correspondents that the former governor might be arraigned soon before a judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for cybercrime offences, in respect of alleged bugging of Ribadu's phone lines.

DSS also filed a three-count charge against El-Rufai over allegations of unlawful interception of the phone communications of Ribadu. The criminal charge filed at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court was marked: FCT/ABJ/CR/99/2026.

The criminal proceedings were sequel to statements made by the ADC chieftain during a live interview on Arise TV's Prime Time Programme on February 13, in Abuja.

According to the charge filed by M. E. Ernest on behalf of DSS, El-Rufai, 65, admitted during the broadcast that he and some associates unlawfully intercepted the private phone communications of the NSA.

The federal government claimed that the alleged act amounted to serious breach of Nigeria's cybercrime and communications laws and posed a threat to public safety and national security.

Court documents further alleged that the former governor not only acknowledged knowledge of those who carried out the interception but also failed to report them to relevant security agencies, despite being aware of the alleged offence.

DSS claimed that the unlawful use of technical equipment to intercept the NSA's communications compromised national security and created reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians.

The charge was predicated on the provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, as well as the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

In a related development, El-Rufai confirmed that Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had invited him for questioning in its office.

Sharing the update on his account on Friday, El-Rufai said he received a letter from the commission asking him to appear before it.

He explained that the invitation required him to report to the commission on Friday, February 13, but stated that the letter reached him around 4.30 pm on Thursday, February12.

The ADC chieftain added that his lawyer had responded to the agency, informing them that he would honour the invitation on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Atiku: FG Persecuting El-Rufai

Atiku, yesterday, accused the federal government of persecuting El-Rufai.

Atiku said El-Rufai was currently dealing with what he described as unnecessary distractions. He made this known in a message shared on his Facebook page while celebrating the former governor on his birthday.

The former presidential candidate said in spite of the challenges El-Rufai was facing, his achievements in public service and his clear sense of direction could not be ignored.

Atiku wrote, "Happy Birthday to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. A man of intellect, courage, and uncommon sagacity. Even amid the present political persecution and needless distractions, his record of service and clarity of thought and purpose remain undeniable. I wish him strength, peace, and Allah's guidance in the years ahead."

Protesters Storm Kaduna Assembly, Demand Probe Update on El-Rufai's Govt

Hundreds of protesters, yesterday, stormed the Kaduna State House of Assembly, demanding a formal briefing on the status of the legislature's investigation into the administration of El-Rufai.

The demonstrators, led by Yerima Shettima of Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative (NSCI) and Aliyu Muhammad of Coalition of Kaduna Stakeholders Forum (CKSF), submitted a petition to Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman, urging the legislature to expedite updating the public on the probe.

Speaking with journalists at the Assembly complex, Shettima said the protest was a peaceful exercise of civic responsibility aimed at reinforcing transparency and accountability in governance. He stated that the coalition was "concerned about the pace of the investigation and the need for regular public updates".

According to him, "The issues under review relate to public trust, institutional integrity and the responsibility of democratic structures to hold former public office holders accountable for their stewardship."

He stated that constitutional immunity no longer applied to officials, who had left office, and insisted that "allegations involving public resources and citizens' welfare must be conclusively addressed".

The protesters urged the house to consider establishing a public engagement mechanism that would allow affected individuals, including traders, civil servants, and displaced persons, to present memoranda.

The coalition's petition, read by Muhammad, cited allegations of financial mismanagement, including claims that N423 billion in loans and state funds were misappropriated during El-Rufai's eight years' administration.

The petition also referenced allegations concerning N1.37 billion earmarked for a light rail project, alongside other claims of questionable financial transactions.

The group further raised concerns over alleged human rights violations, including the detention of leaders of the Adara community, accusations of executive overreach, and controversies linked to communal crises recorded within the period under his administration.

They called on EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies to undertake independent investigations in line with due process and the rule of law.

Responding, while receiving the petition, the speaker stated that the concerns expressed by the protesters were within their constitutional rights and assured them that the house remained committed to its oversight responsibilities.

He recalled that the house had in June 2024 constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate alleged misappropriation of N432 billion, saying its report has been forwarded to relevant authorities for further action.

Liman stated that although the former governor had criticised the legislative inquiry, the house would not be distracted from its mandate. He stated that no individual was above the law and "due process would guide every step taken by the Assembly".