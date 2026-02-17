Nigeria: UK Visas Go Digital for Nigerian Travellers From Next Week

All Nigerian nationals applying for a UK Visit visa will receive an eVisa, rather than a vignette (sticker) in their passport from 25 February 2026, as the UK Visas and Immigration continues its transition to a fully digital border.

This means travellers will access their visa electronically through their UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, marking a significant step in modernising the UK's visa process.

For Nigerian applicants, the visa application requirements remain unchanged, a statement by the UK High Commission in Abuja said on Monday.

It said that travellers will still apply as usual, attend a visa application centre to provide biometric information, and meet all existing eligibility criteria, adding that the only difference is how the visa is issued.

Instead of a physical sticker, applicants will receive a secure digital record of their immigration status.

The statement explained that Nigerians currently holding a valid vignette sticker do not need to take any action, as their physical visa remains valid until it expires or requires replacement.

"The move to eVisas brings a number of benefits for Nigerian travellers. Passports will be returned more quickly, and travellers can manage their immigration status online at any time, from any location. The digital format offers stronger security as eVisas cannot be lost, stolen, or tampered with," it added.

Welcoming the transition, British Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja, Mrs Gill Lever OBE, said "We are committed to making it easier for Nigerians to travel to the UK.

"This move to digital visas will streamline a key part of the visa process, making it more secure while reducing dependence on paper documents.

"We look forward to continuing to welcome Nigerian visitors, students and workers to the UK."

Once a visa is approved, applicants will need to create a free UKVI account to access their eVisa.