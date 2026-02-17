Nigeria: 30 Nigerian Referees Decorated With FIFA Badges

17 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

A total of 30 Nigerian referees were yesterday decorated with FIFA badges, as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, called on the referees to uphold integrity in their officiating duties.

"Our league matches are now being televised. We intend to increase this coverage to thirty stations by the end of the season, ensuring that your officiating will be visible worldwide," Gusau said.

He emphasised that there will be no concealment for misconduct and instructed the committee to withdraw badges from any referee who performs poorly during matches.

"There is no hiding place now. Your matches will be televised live, and any referee who conducts himself improperly will have his or her badge revoked without exception. We must take this very seriously."

The NFF President further warned referees that any complaints about their conduct in future matches must be submitted immediately after the game, along with their badges and uniforms, and that disciplinary action will be final.

"Do not assume anyone will intercede on your behalf. If you misbehave, you should voluntarily relinquish your uniform, as you will no longer be part of this refereeing community. This is the decision we have made, and we will enforce it strictly."

Among the 30 referees who received badges, four are futsal referees, four are beach soccer referees, 11 are assistant referees, while 11 are referees.

