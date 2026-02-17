West Africa: Ecowas Court Holds Meeting to Enforce Judgments in Nigeria

The Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, is holding a bilateral meeting with the Competent National Authority (CNA) and other stakeholders in Nigeria on the status of enforcement of the Court's judgments.

The meeting scheduled for 16 to 18 February 2026 at the Seat of the Court in Abuja, forms part of the activities commemorating the 50th Anniversary of ECOWAS.

The bilateral engagement is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Court and national authorities of the Member State, by establishing a framework for collaboration, exchange of best practice and addressing challenges affecting the effective enforcement of the Court's judgments.

The objectives of the meeting include identifying and addressing challenges affecting enforcement, developing actionable strategies to enhance enforcement rates, fostering a shared understanding of existing constraints, and promoting sustainable cooperation among national authorities and the Court.

Expected outcomes include uniform enforcement procedures across jurisdictions, capacity building for effective enforcement, and the establishment of a collaborative network of CNAs and the Court.

The programme includes a special forum on the status of enforcement of judgments of the Court, an overview of the Court's enforcement mechanism, the enforcement landscape from a government perspective, a bilateral meeting with civil society organisations, as well as deliberations on next steps and future engagements.

The three-day programme will commence with courtesy visits to top government officials, including the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Minister of Finance, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Others are the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

The bilateral engagement series scheduled for three ECOWAS Member States at the initial stage began with the bilateral meeting recently held in the Republic of Sierra Leone, the present bilateral engagement in Nigeria and a third one in the Republic of Guinea at a later date.