Nigeria: 14 Die in Kebbi Boat Mishap

No fewer than 14 people have been confirmed dead when their boat capsized on the River Niger at Gumbi, a community in the Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The deceased were accompanying a bride to her husband's house at Gwarzo, Ngaski Local Government Area of the state when the incident happened.

While briefing Governor Nasir Idris about the incident, Yauri Local Chairman, Abubakar Shu'aibu, said over 100 people were in the boat when it capsized, but 14 of them, comprising 13 females and a child, had been confirmed dead.

He said, "All the deceased persons had been buried according to Islamic rites."

Governor Idris has condoled with the families of the deceased and the people of Yauri Emirate over the incident.

A statement by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, said he appealed to the families of the deceased to accept the incident in good faith, bearing in mind that nothing happens without the knowledge of Allah.

It said, "God does what He wants at the time He wants, and nobody has the right to question Him."