Nigerian Govt Donates N5 Billion to Kano Market Fire Victims

The federal government has announced the donation of N5 billion to traders affected by the catastrophic fire that razed sections of the Singer Market in Kano on Saturday.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the donation during a sympathy visit to the market on Monday.

Mr Shettima described the inferno as a "national tragedy." He stated that the impact of the disaster extends beyond Kano State, stating that it affects the economic fabric of the entire federation.

The fire destroyed goods and properties valued at billions of naira, leaving thousands of traders in distress.

President Bola Tinubu had previously expressed his condolences on Sunday, following reports that the blaze claimed at least seven lives and destroyed over 1,000 shops.

Accompanied by the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, and Imo states, Mr Shettima offered prayers for the victims and their families for the prevention of future occurrences of such disasters.

The chairperson of Singer Market, Junaid Zakari, earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the inferno decimated more than 1,000 businesses.

Early estimates suggest the total value of lost properties and goods exceeds N5 billion.

"This is one of the worst tragedies in the history of Singer Market," Mr Zakari stated. "Four residential-style buildings, which housed hundreds of individual small-scale businesses and stalls, were completely razed."

Mr Zakari confirmed that seven fatalities have been recorded to date. While the specific causes of death--whether resulting from smoke inhalation, severe burns, or physical trauma--have yet to be officially confirmed, the chairperson noted that investigations were ongoing.

"Seven people have died as of now," he told NAN. "Investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding these deaths."