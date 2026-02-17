Nigeria: British Boarding Schools to Deepen Ties With Nigerian Families

Leading British boarding schools will engage Nigerian families in March as UK Boarding Schools Week 2026 holds exhibitions in Abuja and Lagos.

The events are being organised by Mark Brooks Education, led by Mr Mark Brooks, a UK Department for Business and Trade Export Champion with over 17 years' experience advising Nigerian families.

Brooks, in a statement, said the programme allows parents and students to interact directly with school leaders and better understand the academic pathways available within the British boarding school system.

"This programme enables parents and students to meet school heads, explore academic pathways and gain first-hand insight into British boarding education.

"Families attending will be able to speak directly with schools offering outstanding academic results, strong pastoral care and vibrant co-curricular programmes, all within welcoming international communities."

The Abuja exhibition will be held at the Transcorp Hilton on March 4, while the Lagos exhibition is scheduled for March 7 at The George Hotel, Ikoyi.

Some schools will also hold pre-arranged meetings and a smaller follow-up exhibition on the afternoon of March 8.

According to him, the exhibitions are part of a wider programme that includes school visits, student presentations, leadership workshops, and parent engagement sessions in Abuja and Lagos.

Brooks said the programme helps families understand how British boarding schools support academic, social and personal development.

Participating schools include Bromsgrove School, Canford School, Cardiff Sixth Form College, Dean Close School, Downside School and Lancing College. Other schools are Milton Abbey School, Stamford School and Wellington School.

Mr Alex Battison, Head of Wellington School, said Nigerian families have long been part of the school's international community.

Mr Michael Punt, Head of Bromsgrove School, said West African students were drawn by the range of academic and extracurricular opportunities.

Ms Henrietta Lightwood, Global Director at Cardiff Sixth Form College, said Nigerian families place strong emphasis on academic performance and access to top universities.