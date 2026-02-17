Nigeria: Education Greatest Weapon Against Poverty - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described investment in education as the greatest weapon against poverty, commending Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri, for his massive investment in model schools across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Tinubu spoke on Monday during his first official visit to Adamawa State, where he commissioned several projects, including the Yola Model School, an eight-lane road with underpass, a remodelled High Court complex, and a new Government House office complex.

"Investment in that kind of project is an investment in education today and tomorrow, and building a weapon against poverty," the President declared while commissioning the model school, one of 21 built across the state at a total cost of N24.8 billion.

Tinubu praised Fintiri for his vision and commitment to the development of Adamawa, describing him as a leader who leaves things better than he met them.

"Umaru Fintiri, I've seen a tremendous amount of renewal, commitment from you in investments in the education of our children, and I commend your vision and commitment to the development of Adamawa State," the President said.

He added, "You're reflecting the true commitment of a government of the people, by the people and for the people. You're truly a reflection of who we are as a people united to achieve for our great nation."

Tinubu also commended the eight-lane Galadima Aminu Way with overhead bridge, underpass and roundabout, which cost N15.6 billion, noting that it would not only improve traffic flow within the Yola metropolis but also unlock new economic opportunities, enhance safety and attract private investments.

"I must salute your infrastructure vision as integral to economic growth. I will always think about today as a day road connects people to markets, farmers to buyers, our community to opportunities," the President stated.

Earlier in his speech, Governor Fintiri thanked the President for his first official visit to the state, listing a catalogue of projects executed by his administration, including the model schools, roads, bridges, a remodelled High Court complex, and a newly constructed Government House gate and office complex worth N6.3 billion.

Fintiri also announced that his government was constructing a permanent NYSC orientation camp named after the President at a cost of N7.5 billion, describing it as a symbol of gratitude to Tinubu and the federation.

The governor hailed Tinubu's economic reforms, comparing the President to a master tailor.

"However expensive a garment is, it only makes sense when it is shredded with scissors and tailored to feed the body. Mr. President, you are Nigeria's best tailor," Fintiri said.

He urged the President to remain steadfast in his reforms, saying, "Continue to have the courage to make the toughest decision for the good of the country. Do not waiver, do not falter.

"Beyond politics, governance is about the people and service to fatherland. We are with you. Adamawa State is with you all the way, all the time."

Fintiri also disclosed that his administration had embarked on projects traditionally considered exclusive preserves of the federal government, including the construction of federal roads and bridges, and the provision of hostel buildings at the Nigerian Law School campus in Yola.

Other projects listed by the governor included a massive shopping mall at 80 per cent completion, the AA Lawan Flyover, the Mubi Flyover, an International Conference Centre, and an International Stadium.