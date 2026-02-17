Kenya: Kisumu Airport Operations Paralyzed As Aviation Workers' Strike Enters Second Day

17 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kisumu — Operations at Kisumu International Airport remained paralyzed on Tuesday as the aviation workers' strike entered its second day, disrupting travel between Kisumu and Nairobi.

No flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) landed in Kisumu, compounding the travel crisis that began Monday after aviation union members downed their tools over unresolved labour grievances.

Union officials say the strike is driven by demands for improved pay, better working conditions, and the implementation of a long-delayed collective bargaining agreement.

At the usually busy lakeside airport, passenger numbers were noticeably lower than the previous day. Only a handful of aircraft from Wilson Airport managed to land, mostly operating private or unscheduled flights.

Taxi driver John Arodi, who has worked at the airport for over a decade, said the strike has severely affected both travelers and local businesses.

"On Monday, passengers camped here for hours hoping the situation would change. Some had urgent meetings and medical appointments in Nairobi," he said.

Several politicians from the Western Kenya region were also impacted as they attempted to travel to the capital for official engagements.

Passengers expressed frustration over the lack of timely communication from airlines and authorities. One stranded traveler said:

"We understand workers have grievances, but passengers are suffering. We need timely information so we can make other plans."

Airlines have advised customers to monitor official communication channels while negotiations between union leaders and government officials continue. There was no immediate indication of when normal operations would resume.

