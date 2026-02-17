Kenya: Flight Delays Persist As KAWU Strike Hits Second Day

Nairobi — Air passengers are facing widespread flight delays and cancellations for a second day as the Kenya Air Traffic Control Union (KAWU) and air traffic control staff continue with their strike.

Airlines, including Jambojet and Kenya Airways, have reported delays, cancellations, and extended waiting times for passengers.

In a statement, Jambojet urged passengers not to proceed to the airport without confirming flight status with the airline stating that it is working to resolve the backlog.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and uncertainty this may cause to your travel plans. The situation remains fluid, and we are doing everything within our control to minimize the impact on your journey," the airline said.

"Passengers are advised to check their flight status via SMS, email, or Jambojet's official social media platforms before heading to the airport."

Departing flights from Nairobi's JKIA, one of Africa's busiest transport hubs, have experienced delays of up to four hours.

Some passengers have reported remaining seated inside aircraft for extended periods, awaiting clearance to take off.

Kenya Airways also acknowledged the disruptions, citing "air traffic control operational delays affecting certain departures and arrivals." The airline assured travelers that it is working with authorities to minimize disruptions while maintaining safe operations.

The strike follows a warning issued by KAWU last week over concerns about pay, poor working conditions, and stalled union negotiations. KAWU Secretary-General Moss Ndiema said the strike began at 6:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT), impacting passengers and airlines across the country.

Several travelers, including politicians, have been forced to switch to road transport due to the flight delays. Senator Boni Khalwale, traveling from Kisumu, tweeted:

"This KCAA strike is really biting! Been forced to hit the road after many hours at the airport, waiting in vain."

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) activated contingency plans and urged passengers to contact their airlines for updates. Aviation sector workers accuse the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) of stalling salary negotiations, delaying union remittances, and demonstrating an unwillingness to resolve labour disputes that have persisted for over a decade.

KCAA recently approached the courts to halt the strike. A labour court judge suspended the action pending further directions next week. KCAA confirmed it is actively engaging all parties in line with applicable labour laws to ensure aviation safety and service stability.

JKIA serves as a major gateway connecting Kenya to the rest of Africa and the world. In 2025, it handled approximately nine million passengers, highlighting its critical role in regional and international travel.

While labour disputes are ongoing, aviation stakeholders emphasize that flight safety cannot be compromised. Airlines and authorities continue to work together to ensure operations adhere to international safety standards, including proper Flight Duty Period (FDP) and rest regulations for pilots and crew.