Kenya: Pilots Warn of Fatigue Amid Ongoing Airport Staff Go-Slow

Nairobi — Pilots have warned of possible fatigue amid an ongoing industrial action by airport workers that may affect crew scheduling and rest.

In a statement, the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) said that strict adherence to established Flight Duty Period (FDP) limitations and mandatory rest requirements is essential.

"These regulatory safeguards exist to mitigate fatigue and ensure that flight operations are conducted within internationally accepted safety parameters. Under no circumstances should operational pressures be allowed to compromise these limits," said KALPA General Secretary and CEO, Captain Murithi Nyagah.

This comes after airports, including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), were brought to a standstill yesterday amid an industrial action called by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU).

KAWU proceeded with the strike after stating that the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) had failed to address its concerns, including a labour dispute.

The strike left passengers stranded at JKIA and Kisumu airports, with affected airlines warning travellers of possible delays.

"While we acknowledge the challenges currently facing the sector, we reiterate that labour matters are best resolved through constructive, good-faith dialogue," Nyagah added.

"Meaningful engagement among all parties is essential to address outstanding issues and achieve mutually beneficial and sustainable solutions. Approaches that frustrate negotiations or entrench positions only lead to avoidable stalemates and further disruption to the industry and the travelling public."