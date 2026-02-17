Kenya: Aviation Safety At Risk Amid Ongoing Industrial Action - KALPA Calls for Constructive Dialogue

Nairobi — The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) has emphasized the need for constructive and good-faith dialogue to end the current strike by Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU), including Air Traffic Control personnel, that has caused widespread flight delays, cancellations, and diversions at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and across Kenya's airspace.

In a statement, General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Captain Murithi Nyagah stated that approaches that stall negotiations or entrench positions only exacerbate disruptions and affect the entire aviation ecosystem, including passengers, airlines, and airport operations.

"Meaningful engagement among all parties is essential to address outstanding issues and achieve mutually beneficial and sustainable solutions," he said.

He also raised concern about the safety implications of prolonged operational disruptions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Ongoing disruptions may adversely affect crew scheduling and rest, increasing fatigue risk," he warned.

"Strict adherence to established Flight Duty Period (FDP) limitations and mandatory rest requirements is non-negotiable. These regulatory safeguards exist to mitigate fatigue and ensure that flight operations are conducted within internationally accepted safety parameters."

He stressed that under no circumstances should operational pressure compromise these limits as aviation safety remains the highest priority, and all stakeholders must work collaboratively to maintain it.

He reaffirmed KALPA's commitment to professionalism, safety, and constructive industrial engagement.

He stated that ensuring a stable, resilient, and thriving aviation industry in Kenya depends on open dialogue, mutual understanding, and adherence to internationally recognized safety standards.