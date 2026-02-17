Liberia: FC Fassell's U.S.$4.5m Stadium Project Yet to Break Ground Nearly Two Years Later

Monrovia — What was once celebrated as a bold step toward transforming Liberia's football infrastructure is now under intense public scrutiny, as the much-publicized US$4.5 million stadium project announced by FC Fassell remains stalled long after its promised start date.

In July 2024, the club's Chief Executive Officer, Cassell Kuoh, unveiled plans for a modern stadium in Marshall, Margibi County, a facility he described as a "beacon of hope" for Liberian football.

The project, he said at the time, would professionalize the local game and provide a permanent home for the "Soccer Missionaries."

However, nearly two years after that announcement and well beyond the self-imposed eight-month window to begin construction, the proposed site remains a vacant stretch of land.

There is no visible sign of a groundbreaking ceremony, nor has any heavy equipment arrived at the location.

When contacted by FrontPage Africa regarding the persistent delays, Kuoh offered a brief, familiar refrain: "I will call you later to give you details."

Payment Dispute with Turkish Contractor

Speaking on Truth FM's Sports Talks program on January 24, 2026, Kuoh disclosed that 75% of the project cost had already been paid to AS Grass, a Turkish company contracted to construct the stadium.

According to Kuoh, the initial agreement stipulated that AS Grass would complete the project before receiving the remaining 25% balance.

However, he alleged the company later changed the terms, demanding full payment upfront.

Kuoh claimed the contractors cited previous difficulties recovering funds after completing a similar project in Guinea as the reason for the demand.

Kuoh stated that AS Grass offered to either receive the full payment before proceeding or refund the 75% already paid.

He maintained that construction materials had been packed and prepared for shipment from Turkey before the contractual setback occurred.

The CEO further noted that due to the heavy involvement of both FC Fassell and Determine Girls in CAF continental competitions, the club decided to temporarily pause the stadium project, with plans to resume in early 2026.

The Grand Vision

At the initial unveiling during a high-profile press conference ahead of the 2024/2025 season, Kuoh a former Vice President of the Liberia Football Association outlined an ambitious blueprint for the Marshall-based facility.

The proposed project would include an artificial turf pitch of international standard, an initial 8,000-seat capacity, expandable to 10,000. Modern dressing rooms, medical facilities, and training grounds.

Also, the stadium would have Commercial and entertainment spaces and a Full CAF/FIFA-compliant infrastructure.

Kuoh emphasized that the first phase would focus on the pitch and a "mini" seating capacity to allow the club to host home matches in Marshall. An initial US$650,000 was reportedly earmarked to kick-start this phase.

Public Skepticism Grows

Despite those assurances, residents of Marshall are yet to see earth-moving equipment, fencing, or foundation preparation has been observed by locals.

The delay has fueled questions among supporters and football stakeholders, especially given FC Fassell's significant spending in other areas, such as an expensive pre-season training camp in Cairo, Egypt.

Critics are now questioning the status of the initial investment and whether the project has been caught in a permanent state of contractual limbo.

Conflicting Updates

The project has been marked by a series of digital updates that have yet to manifest physically. On August 19, 2025, a pro-Kuoh platform reported that geotechnical engineers had conducted soil testing at the site.

Later, on December 30, 2025, an update posted by "Team Cassell" claimed that 12 containers carrying materials were "already en route to Liberia" and that construction would begin "early next year." The update also asserted that soil testing was complete, confirming Marshall as the final location.

As of mid-February 2026, however, there remains no public confirmation that the containers have arrived or that work has officially commenced.

Waiting for Action

For many in Marshall, anticipation has gradually turned into doubt. The stadium was projected not only as a sports facility but as a catalyst for economic activity and youth empowerment in Margibi County.

Until tangible construction begins moving beyond radio interviews and social media posts the question remains: Was the US$4.5 million stadium a visionary plan delayed by logistics, or an ambitious promise yet to find solid ground?