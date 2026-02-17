Liberia: 'We Are Picking Up Bit By Bit,' Says Downtown Captain After Crucial Win

Monrovia — Down Town FC secured a vital 1-0 victory over Black Man Warriors on Sunday, February 15, 2026, in the Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division at the Tusa field in Gardnerville, Montserrado County.

The narrow win marked Down Town's first triumph in four consecutive matches, providing a much-needed boost in their uphill battle against relegation.

Myers Swen netted the decisive goal in the 25th minute, giving Down Town the edge in a tightly contested encounter.

Despite the victory, Down Town FC remain 13th on the league table with 12 points from 15 matches, still languishing in the relegation zone.

However, the club sees a potential lifeline; they have two outstanding fixtures in hand compared to most teams in the division who have already played 17 games.

Securing maximum points in those two matches could potentially lift the club out of the danger zone.

Team captain Wilson K. Jackson described the win as a turning point in their fight to maintain First Division status.

"Our victory against Black Man Warriors is a clear manifestation of our determination to remain in the First Division," Jackson said. "We are picking up bit by bit as the league progresses."

Down Town's next assignment comes on Saturday, February 21, 2026, when they face Watanga FC at the Tusa field.

The skipper has called on his teammates to approach the remaining fixtures with urgency and a renewed spirit.

"To my fellow players, I want us all to understand that our current position on the table is absolutely shaken," Jackson emphasized. "We have to wake up and engage our remaining opponents with high zeal so we can reawaken the winning spirit of Down Town FC."

Jackson stressed that survival in the top flight will depend entirely on securing victories in the majority of their remaining games.

As the season intensifies, Down Town FC's relegation battle is far from over but Sunday's result suggests the fightback may finally be gathering momentum.