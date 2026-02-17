Liberia: CEO Zaidenberg Celebrates As LISCR Edge Oilers to Reclaim Top Spot

Monrovia — The Chairman of LISCR FC, Abram Avi Zaidenberg, joined jubilant players and supporters on Saturday as the "Shipping Boys" secured a clinical 1-0 victory over rivals LPRC Oilers to reclaim the summit of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division.

The hard-fought derby win at Tusa Field in Gardnersville lifts LISCR to 38 points from 17 matches, restoring their lead in what is rapidly becoming the most tightly contested title race of the 2025/26 season.

The decisive moment came just before the interval when forward Eric Ametepe broke the deadlock in the 45th minute.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His clinical finish handed LISCR a slender advantage heading into the break, a lead that ultimately proved enough to separate the two sides.

LPRC Oilers mounted significant pressure in the second half in search of an equalizer, but LISCR's disciplined defensive line ensured the lead remained intact until the final whistle.

Zaidenberg's visible presence during the post-match celebrations highlighted the stakes of the fixture.

Club officials praised the team's resilience, noting that while reclaiming the top spot is a vital psychological boost, consistency will be the deciding factor in the remaining nine fixtures of the campaign.

Fassell's Brief Stay at the Summit

LISCR's return to the top comes just 24 hours after FC Fassell had briefly occupied the position following an emphatic 4-0 thrashing of Jubilee FC at the SKD Practice Pitch.

The "Soccer Missionaries" had moved to 35 points, temporarily pulling level with LISCR on points but leading on goal difference.

Fassell's impressive run boasting eight wins in their last eleven matches across all competitions had shifted the momentum of the title race.

However, LISCR's derby triumph on Saturday ensured that Fassell's stay at the top was short-lived.

Around the Grounds

The weekend saw high-scoring action across the division as the battle for the top four intensified:

FC Bea Mountain delivered a statement performance with a 6-0 demolition of Paynesville FC at the SKD Practice pitch while at the TusaField Down Town FC secured a narrow 1-0 win over Black Man Warrior on Sunday, aiding their survival hopes.

Heaven Eleven and Discoveries SA played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Wologisi FC recorded a crucial 2-1 victory over Borough FC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the league enters its final stretch, the First Division title race remains wide open.

For now, LISCR FC have issued a strong statement reclaiming the top spot in dramatic derby fashion and reaffirming their status as the team to beat.