Liberia: Youth and Sports Minister-Designate Kruah Meets Swal Leadership

MONROVIA — Minister-designate for Youth and Sports Cornelia W. Kruah on Monday held a high-level consultative meeting with the leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia as part of ongoing engagements with key stakeholders in the youth and sports sector.

Since her nomination by President Joseph Boakai, the chief patron of sports, Kruah has launched a series of consultations aimed at identifying major challenges in the sector and proposing strategic solutions.

Speaking during the meeting, Kruah described SWAL as a critical partner in national sports development and said the engagement was intended to hear directly from sports journalists about advancing the sector.

"As key stakeholders, sports journalists must be involved in decision-making processes beyond the traditional coverage of sporting activities," she said. "My vision is to ensure that SWAL and its members play a more active and strategic role in shaping policies and programs within the sports sector."

Kruah pledged to work closely with SWAL leadership and members upon confirmation by the Liberian Senate, reaffirming her commitment to inclusive governance and collaboration.

SWAL President Varmah Kamara welcomed the engagement, describing it as historic and the first time a minister-designate for Youth and Sports has held direct consultations with the sports writing body.

He called the meeting "a step in the right direction" and said SWAL is ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to advance sports development in Liberia.

Kamara reaffirmed the association's commitment to promoting transparency, accountability and sustainable growth within the sector.