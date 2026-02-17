Liberia: Former Public Works Minister Disputes Successor's Claims, Raises Professional Standards Concerns

MONROVIA — Former Minister of Public Works Ruth Coker-Collins has publicly criticized her successor, Roland Lafayette Giddings, disputing his characterization of the ministry she left behind and warning that members of Liberia's engineering community may advocate future appointments be drawn from technical professionals.

Speaking Monday on OK FM, Coker-Collins rejected remarks she attributed to Giddings suggesting the ministry was disorganized at the time of transition.

"This is a technical institution, so when you're saying something, you must say it with facts," she said, arguing that ongoing road and demolition projects originated during her tenure.

Qualification and Leadership Debate

Coker-Collins questioned whether the leadership of the Ministry of Public Works should be limited to trained engineers, saying professional groups may petition future presidents to consider technical background as a requirement for the position.

Her comments reflect a wider debate in Liberia over whether key infrastructure agencies should be led primarily by political appointees or sector professionals.

She did not present a formal petition but said engineers were increasingly concerned about technical oversight within the ministry.

Equipment Turnover Dispute

The former minister also challenged claims about the ministry's assets at the time of handover, providing inventory figures she said documented equipment procured during the previous administration.

According to Coker-Collins, the government acquired earth-moving machinery under a contract valued at approximately $4.8 million and converted certain paving equipment into pickup trucks through a contract addendum.

She said several machines were already operational in 2023 when she left office and suggested some current operations rely on equipment obtained during her tenure.

The Ministry of Public Works had not issued a response to the claims as of Monday.

Demolition and Compensation Concerns

Coker-Collins further criticized ongoing demolition and road expansion exercises, particularly reports of a proposed project affecting the Slipway community.

She argued affected residents should be consulted and compensated prior to enforcement actions.

"People have been living in that place for decades; you need to sit and discuss compensation," she said.

Her comments highlight broader national tensions over urban redevelopment, land use and relocation policy as government infrastructure expansion accelerates.

Asset and Turnover Clarifications

Addressing allegations about property removal, Coker-Collins said vehicles and equipment acquired through development partners were documented and transferred during the transition process. She added she removed only personal belongings upon leaving office.

Political and Institutional Context

The exchange reflects continuing disagreement between officials of the former Coalition for Democratic Change administration and the current Unity Party government regarding the condition of public infrastructure programs and management practices.

It also underscores emerging friction between political leadership and professional engineering stakeholders over technical oversight in a ministry central to road construction, demolition policy and national development planning.

Minister Giddings had not publicly responded to the latest remarks, and it remains unclear whether professional associations intend to pursue a formal petition on appointment standards.

The dispute adds to a broader conversation about governance, accountability and expertise in Liberia's infrastructure sector as major public works projects expand nationwide.