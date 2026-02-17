Liberia: Police Charge Nigerian Pastor With Statutory Rape, Sexual Abuse of Minor

Police in Kakata have charged and forwarded to court a 46-year-old Nigerian pastor for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 17-year-old girl, authorities said.

The suspect, Apostle Ernest Ihejimeonu, faces charges including statutory rape, sexual abuse of a ward, criminal solicitation and criminal facilitation. He has been remanded at Kakata Central Prison pending court proceedings, police said.

The Liberia National Police said the charges stem from allegations that the pastor engaged in sexual relations with the minor and later provided money to facilitate an abortion. Investigators said the case was reported after the girl disclosed to her parents that Ihejimeonu was responsible for her pregnancy.

Under Liberia's New Penal Law of Liberia, statutory rape involves sexual intercourse with a person younger than 18. The law classifies the offense as a felony and provides for imprisonment upon conviction. The law also prohibits sexual abuse involving minors where the accused holds a position of authority or trust.

Police said the suspect denied the allegations during questioning, stating he only provided financial assistance to the girl because she was a member of his church, The Light of God International Ministry in the Green Hill community.

However, investigators said they obtained digital evidence, including WhatsApp messages and audio recordings, allegedly linking the suspect to the pregnancy and discussions about terminating it. Authorities also allege the pastor transferred more than LD$20,000 to the girl.

Police said the suspect's wife brought the teenager to Kakata Police Station on Feb. 7 and accused her of attempting to damage her husband's reputation. The girl later provided information that led to the criminal investigation, authorities said.

Investigators also allege that during the 2023 election period, Ihejimeonu transported the minor to Lofa County under the pretext of attending a church event. Police said the trip may have been connected to voter registration activities. Authorities said the girl was under the legal voting age at the time.

Police confirmed that Ihejimeonu also works as a geography teacher at Lango Lippaye High School and other schools in Kakata.

Meanwhile, women's rights advocates and child protection groups are calling for a fair and transparent trial. They cited Liberia's Children's Law of Liberia, which guarantees protection for minors against sexual exploitation and abuse.

Margibi County Gender Coordinator Danielton Assilton said authorities and community members must cooperate to ensure justice as being taken to jail on pre trail detention does not end the case noting that people must muster the courage to show up in court to pursue their case.

Ihejimeonu remains in custody pending a formally indictment by the grand jury of the 13th judicial circuit court.