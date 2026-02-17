Liberia: Business-Friendly Liberia

Yekepa — The Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal, Kleber Silva, has expressed strong optimism regarding the partnership between the Government of Liberia and ArcelorMittal Liberia, following the ratification of the amended ArcelorMittal Liberia Mineral Development Agreement (AML MDA).

The agreement paves the way for expanded mining operations and reaffirms the company's commitments to infrastructure, community advancement, and social investment initiatives throughout Liberia.

"This is a business-friendly environment," Mr. Mittal remarked, commending Liberia's welcoming investment climate.

The Liberian Legislature's ratification marks the third amendment of the AML MDA, encompassing mining rights, royalties, taxation, infrastructure, environmental protection, and social responsibilities.

During a staff capacity-building event in Yekepa, Mr. Mittal expressed gratitude to all parties involved in the agreement, stating, "We are working for a great company, and we are in a great country."

He praised the rapid growth and professionalism of AML's workforce, noting, "It gives me a very warm feeling to see how quickly many of you have matured and grown in your roles since I arrived."

He emphasized the exceptional warmth and maturity of the workforce, congratulating them on their dedication and achievements.

Mr. Mittal also highlighted that government support signals Liberia's readiness for investment, saying, "This is a real indication from the government and people of Liberia that they want to do business."

Reflecting on AML's 20-year presence in Liberia, he expressed pride in the company's contributions and reiterated ArcelorMittal's ongoing commitment to Liberia and its people. "We are proud to be here. It's fun to be here. I am happy to be here," he added.

On production milestones, Mr. Mittal revealed ambitious growth plans. Last year, the company produced 10 million tons; this year, the target is a minimum of 23 million tons, with future plans making 30 million tons "inevitable."

Since its inception, ArcelorMittal Liberia has played a pivotal role in shaping Liberia's mining sector, generating significant revenue, employment, and infrastructure development. Nevertheless, challenges persist in environmental management, community relations, and ensuring equitable economic benefits. AML's future success will depend on balancing industrial growth with sustainable development and the continued welfare of local communities.http://

