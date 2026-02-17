Liberia: Bong County Administration Dedicates Renovated Suakoko Commissioner Compound

The Bong County Administration, in collaboration with the Bong County Legislative Caucus, has officially dedicated the newly renovated Suakoko District Commissioner Compound, marking a significant stride in strengthening local governance and improving administrative infrastructure. The project, valued at US$28,000, underscores ongoing efforts to enhance public service delivery at the district level.

The dedication ceremony, held in Suakoko, drew a cross-section of stakeholders, including senior county officials, traditional leaders, community representatives, and residents. The event reflected a rare display of unity and shared commitment to development, transcending political lines in the interest of community advancement.

Providing an overview of the initiative, Bong County Development Superintendent Sedekie Homosapien Kromah detailed the scope of the renovation works, emphasizing that the project was designed to modernize the facility and create a more functional and dignified working environment. He confirmed that the total investment amounted to US$28,000.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bong County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris stressed the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding public assets. She urged Suakoko District Commissioner Moses Dogntay and residents to take full ownership of the renovated compound, calling for its careful use and sustained maintenance.

"This facility represents the people's investment," Superintendent Norris declared. "Its preservation depends on the shared commitment of both leadership and community members."

In remarks that resonated strongly with attendees, Bong County Senator and Legislative Caucus Chairman Prince K. Moye commended District #5 Representative Eugene J.M. Kollie for what he described as "constructive opposition." Senator Moye noted that, despite political differences, Representative Kollie has remained actively engaged in county matters and has been supportive of development initiatives.

Representative Kollie reaffirmed his dedication to collaborative leadership, pledging to continue working alongside fellow lawmakers and county officials to promote inclusive, people-centered development across Bong County.

For his part, Suakoko District Commissioner Moses Dogntay expressed gratitude to the County Administration and Legislative Caucus, describing the renovation as a timely intervention that will enhance administrative efficiency. He pledged to immediately occupy the compound and ensure its proper utilization and upkeep.

The renovation and dedication of the Suakoko Commissioner Compound signal renewed momentum in Bong County's development agenda, highlighting the tangible impact of cooperation between local authorities and lawmakers in advancing grassroots governance.http://

