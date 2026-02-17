Liberia: Hiau Seeks to Be a Center of Excellence

Against the backdrop of persistent literacy challenges and limited access to tertiary education, leaders of Harvest Intercontinental American University (HIAU) have pledged to transform the institution into a "center of excellence," positioning it as part of the solution to Liberia's widening education gap.

The commitment was reaffirmed recently during activities marking HIAU's first anniversary at the Sinkor Palace Hotel, where university officials, educators, development partners, and students gathered to reflect on the state of higher education and chart a path forward.

The education system has long struggled with structural constraints, including inadequate infrastructure, shortages of qualified teachers, and limited tertiary enrollment capacity. While progress has been made since the civil war years, literacy rates remain a concern.

Speaking to journalists after the program, Allen R. Brown, Jr., Founding Trustee and Vice Chair of HIAU's Global Board of Administration, cited data indicating that approximately 48 percent of adult Liberians can read and write with understanding--well below the global average of around 80 percent.

"These statistics tell us that Liberia's education sector needs urgent attention," Brown said. "The solution requires collective action from citizens, institutions, and partners who believe in the future of this country."

Education experts say the implications of such literacy gaps extend beyond classrooms. Low literacy constrains workforce productivity, weakens civic participation, and limits the country's ability to compete in an increasingly knowledge-driven global economy.

In the education sector, a "center of excellence" refers to an institution that distinguishes itself through high academic standards, innovative teaching methods, research output, strong governance, and measurable student outcomes.

Such institutions typically emphasize Quality Assurance--rigorous curriculum design, accreditation compliance, and continuous academic assessment; Faculty Development--investment in highly qualified lecturers and ongoing professional training; Research and Innovation--production of research that addresses national and global challenges, and Industry Alignment--programs aligned with labor market needs. Others are Technology Integration--the use of digital tools and modern learning platforms, and Inclusive Access--ensuring students from diverse backgrounds can access quality education.

For HIAU, aspiring to become a center of excellence means moving beyond expansion to focus on quality, relevance, and sustainability.

Brown explained that the university seeks to expand access to higher education while integrating technology and entrepreneurship into its academic programs to prepare students for both employment and self-reliance.

"We want to produce graduates who are not just job seekers but job creators," he said, underscoring the importance of entrepreneurship education in a country with limited formal employment opportunities.

Complementing National Efforts

Delivering the keynote address, HIAU Chancellor and Founder Bishop Darlington G. Johnson framed education as both a developmental and moral imperative.

"Our vision is to build a world where no one lives or dies without access to quality education," Bishop Johnson declared. "Access to quality education is not just a policy issue; it is a moral responsibility."

He stressed that private institutions like HIAU are not competitors to public universities but partners in strengthening the national education ecosystem.

"Innovation-driven learning, entrepreneurship, and inclusive education are essential if we are to complement government efforts," he added.

Liberia's higher education landscape includes long-established institutions such as the University of Liberia and Cuttington University, both of which have played pivotal roles in national development. However, demand for tertiary education continues to outpace available spaces, creating room for responsible private-sector participation.

Brown emphasized that youth engagement will be central to the institution's growth, encouraging students to promote the university's programs to attract donors and strategic partners.

"Education is one of the most sustainable investments for national growth," he said, appealing to individuals and organizations to support the university's vision.

Education as Economic Strategy

Observers note that Liberia's ambition to attract foreign investment, strengthen governance, and expand its global footprint depends heavily on human capital development. Without skilled graduates in science, technology, business, education, and public administration, economic reforms may struggle to translate into inclusive growth.

In that context, institutions aspiring to excellence play a strategic role.

By integrating technology, entrepreneurship, and inclusive learning models, HIAU aims to produce graduates capable of navigating both local challenges and global opportunities.

The anniversary celebration, attended by educators, students, and development partners, reflected cautious optimism about the role private universities can play in closing educational gaps.

Whether HIAU achieves its ambition of becoming a center of excellence will ultimately depend on sustained investment, transparent governance, and measurable outcomes. But its leadership's call for collective national engagement underscores a broader truth--the country's development trajectory will rise or fall on the strength of its classrooms.

"If we are serious about national recovery and sustainable development, education cannot be optional--it must be foundational," Bishop Johnson said.